Heavy vehicles and exhibitors are hustling and bustling in Borenore, with large-scale equipment and sites in full swing amidst the return of the annual Australian National Field Days.
With the exhibition running from October 20 to 22, we caught up with the ANFD manager on Tuesday, who gave us a better idea of what crowd-goers can look forward to.
"We've got a company, XAG Australia, that I think will be a fairly busy site this year, so they'll be doing some live agricultural spray demonstrations with drones," Jayne West said.
"Farming technology has come a long way, and with businesses being short on staff and money in the current climate, farmers are looking to invest in order to do things as cost-effective as possible."
A usual "crowd favourite" across all age groups, enormous tractors will be on show, giving people the opportunity to "climb up the stairs and get a feel" for the huge machinery.
Livestock will also be on-site this year, with exhibitors boasting stud sheep and stud cattle, along with an array of advisory and government services, ready to feed people the latest intel across the agricultural sector.
"This is really important for the most up-to-date information in the industry, so to have them all in the one place at the one time, it's extremely valuable," Ms West said.
"We'll have services such as the Department of Education, NSW Farmers, Regional Investment Corporation, NSW Ambulance, Crown Lands and the National Resources Access Regulator [NRAR], which will be really useful around new water licencing rules.
"So, it's a great chance for farmers to come along and get the chance to speak face-to-face with a whole range of experts in their fields."
Water tank manufacturers are also said to be in "huge business" at the moment, where several exhibitors will be available to talk with about water storage and management.
Manildra-based company owned by Ben and Scott Allcorn, ClearWater Tanks will be the only locally-based water tank business at the ANFD site, saying they're "pumped" for ANFD with work lined up "a good six-months in advance" at the moment.
Another hot topic, the team from the Australian Industrial Hemp Alliance are ready to bust some myths for the skeptics out there, with hemp-derived products a growing trend of sorts.
It's the same species of plant as Cannabis sativa, though, it seems to have a lot more going for it than most may realise.
"People build and cook with hemp, make ropes, clothing, cosmetics, there's a whole range of different used and products with it, so AIHA will be doing talks and demonstrations on all of that," Ms West said.
"Hemp's actually a 90-day crop, which is a really fast turnover, and it's starting to grow a bit more in the Central Wets, so this is also a unique opportunity for farmers, or anyone else interested, to find out more about what's involved or about getting on board."
It's a great chance for farmers to come along and get the chance to speak face-to-face with a whole range of experts in their fields.- ANFD manager, Jayne West
With the general interest area "also a big pull", the non-ag businesses will also be in full flight with product goodies, from nurseries, socks, cow hides, jewellery, cosmetics, clothing, gift boxes, and more.
For the littlies, kids can find their way through a straw hay bale maze, on-site camel rides are a go, and there'll also be an interactive animal nursery.
"We've got the petting zoo coming in which is always poplar, so there'll be ducks, alpacas, cows and lamb, to name a few," Ms West said.
"Children can also get a cup of food, where they'll be able to go in to feed them and have a little cuddle."
With exhibitors up and running from 9am to 5pm each day, Friday night will include a live concert with Mickey and Clancy Pye on from 5pm to 8pm, with food stalls and a serviced bar operating throughout.
"Even if you don't come to buy anything in particular, there really is something for everyone and there'll be a gamut of wisdom on offer, with plenty to learn about," Ms West said.
"And we've all been monitoring the weather, so come prepared with a coat and a hood to stay dry during the wetter moments, because our exhibitors are here and they're all prepared.
"So, come and be here with them, because we'd love to see as many people here as we can."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.