A man who has previously been jailed for driving offences, but had avoided trouble for the past few years, was given another custodial sentence after police saw him drive a car a short distance in Orange.
Calab Wiegold, 24, of Anson Street, was disqualified from driving from July 10, 2017, to July 10, 2034, for a string of driving offences he committed when he was much younger.
He was last before court for driving offences in 2019, and was on parole and subject to Community Correction Orders when he was caught driving again on October 27, 2021.
Solicitor Michael Evans said Wiegold had a hobby restoring cars, which was why he purchased the Ford Falcon three days before he was caught driving.
Magistrate Christopher McRobert questioned Wiegold's hobby asking what the point was when he "cannot drive it anyway".
Mr Evans said the hobby was not about the driving but the existence of the car and that Wiegold has a chance at rehabilitation.
He shouldn't be buying and working on cars, he should be working and focusing on getting back on track.- Police prosecutor Sergeant Beau Riley
"It's an almost unique drive-disqualified Your Honour, where the entirety of the driving is captured in the facts [presented to court]," he said.
"It's clear that Mr Wiegold is being watched closely."
Mr McRobert agreed with Mr Evans' description of the driving.
"There's no suggestion that he was driving around other than basically around the corner," he said.
According to information presented in court, police saw him leave a house in Peisley Street about 5.25pm on October 27, 2021.
He got into the driver's seat of the Ford Falcon that was parked outside the premises and drove it a short distance, turned down a side street, conducted a u-turn.
Police followed the vehicle and turned on their flashing lights and Wiegold stopped back outside the same house.
He told the police he bought the car three days earlier and moved it so he could wash it.
Wiegold admitted he knew his driver's licence was disqualified.
"He accepts that he's done the wrong thing and he apologises for that," Mr Evans said.
He said Wiegold's previous offending was related to periods of stress when he chose to "self medicate in ways that he should not".
However, Mr Evans said in this case when he was caught Wiegold stopped for the police, which he had not done in the past, leading to police pursuits and jail.
"My submission is there's a real chance of rehabilitation here," Mr Evans said.
"He is working in an orchard, I'm instructed that it's casual but he's working full-time hours.
"I do note that the assessment report centres on prohibitive drug and alcohol use at present, he's completed the EQUIPS program."
Mr McRobert said it appeared Wiegold had "finally woken up to himself".
"He's got a very poor record," he said but conceded that the offence occurred 12 months ago.
"There's no further offences since then," he said.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Beau Riley said Wiegold was on parole at the time of his offence but said he heard Mr Evans statement about Wiegold turning things around.
"He shouldn't be buying and working on cars, he should be working and focusing on getting back on track," Sergeant Riley said.
Mr McRobert convicted Wiegold and placed him on a nine-month communty-based custodial sentence by way of an Intensive Correction Order.
He also disqualified Wiegold's driver's licence for an additional 12 months.
