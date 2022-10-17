Central Western Daily
Court

Calab Wiegold was on parole when caught driving while disqualified in Orange

By Court Reporter
Updated October 17 2022 - 9:34pm, first published 8:30pm
A man who breached his parole by driving while disqualified said he moved his new car so he could wash it. File photo

A man who has previously been jailed for driving offences, but had avoided trouble for the past few years, was given another custodial sentence after police saw him drive a car a short distance in Orange.

