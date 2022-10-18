Taken over by three women working in the world of law, a trio of Orange-based mothers first acquired Cheney Suthers Lawyers back in early April, 2019.
Since its change of hands, the law firm has near doubled in size, with a band of 15 staff now in its cohort, along with Tony Cheney and Peter Wilson as its consultants.
With the official launch of their new building space locked in for Thursday, we caught up with the firm's director to hear about how business has been going.
Though, we also wanted to shine a light on how her own story unfolded, which makes Dannielle Ford the next cab off the rank in this next "Five questions with ... " feature piece with the Central Western Daily.
1. Since the mighty trio of women in law took over Cheney Suthers in 2019, how has business in Orange been going?
It was really tough to enter a global pandemic with rolling lockdowns not 12-months after acquiring the firm, but gosh; we feel like business for us has grown immensely.
In 2019, we had drafted a solid and very thorough five-year business plan, which we have religiously followed, yet adapted where need be.
We have attained the majority of all of the goals we set in that plan, which has helped keep us motivated and focused; particularly during the difficult times of the pandemic.
Working from home with a growing team certainly had its challenges, but we feel like we did a pretty good job at having everyone feel connected; our team is really important to us and we value having a great workplace culture.
So, it's satisfying to reflect on meeting our goals, while creating a new business plan that will see us through the next five to 10 years; and I feel a great sense of accomplishment at what we are achieving at Cheney Suthers.
2. Both professionally and personally, how would you describe the ways in which you feel you've grown from then, to now?
One thing that I really underestimated, was how much time would need to be put into running the business and practice management; this takes up almost all of the legal, if not, more time.
For me, saying "no" is really difficult, so, realising that there aren't enough hours in the day to do everything myself, and that saying "no" is okay, has been a big point of both personal and professional growth for me.
I'm learning to delegate more and working hard not to micro-manage; one of my partners would be rolling her eyes right now, because I even try to micro-manage Kirsty and Alice.
I have an almost five-year-old son, and realising that he will be starting kindergarten next year has forced me to step back, and enjoy the time I have with him during daylight hours.
I can't say that I have achieved real work-life balance, and I'm not sure such a thing really exists, but I am carving out time; and with owning my own business, I have the flexibility to spend time with my family.
3. With most career aspirations, rising to the top isn't an overnight job, or a dream that's fulfilled without some (seriously) hard work, grit and determination involved. What was this experience like for you?
I actually started with the firm in November, 2009, working as a receptionist.
I'd just finished the first-year of my double degree [Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Criminology], and I worked and studied from a distance, both full-time, for the last four-years of the degree.
I was admitted as a solicitor in July, 2014, and if you had asked me when I was 19-years-old if I would be the director of a law firm by the time I turned 28, I would have laughed at you.
Those years studying and working were really difficult, but it provided such a strong foundation for the lawyer, and person, that I am now.
I had a really good support network around me and I'm sure that my now-husband was refusing to propose until I finished my degree, because he knew I would get distracted with wedding planning.
To be fair, he was probably right.
4. For women who are emerging into the field, or considering a profession in law, what advice would you give to them?
Persevere.
Don't stop learning from people like your peers, colleagues, associates, and managing partners; you need to have the safety net of a "dial-a-friend" to soundboard for those tricky and difficult matters.
It's also never too early to create your own professional networks, because every social interaction is a chance to network and generate business.
I highly recommend owning your own law firm, but only after you have developed a strong mentoring relationship, and have learned the basic legal and advocacy skills.
Owning your own law practice is highly rewarding and satisfying, because it gives you the flexibility to run a law firm how you want to, and to tailor it to your family needs.
Alice, Kirsty and I, we all had children under school age when we acquired the firm, so we have all had to work early in the morning, or late at night when the rest of the family are asleep.
It is the lack of sleep that makes life sometimes tortuous, but being surrounded by like-minded people definitely helps.
5. You've just stumbled across a time machine, where you're able to go back and give the younger Dannielle some golden tips. What are a few things you would say to her?
Firstly, I'd say "don't waste thoughts or time on people who aren't encouraging you."
Secondly, "go easy on yourself; you don't have do it all at once" ... I'd also say "travel!"
I had never considered a career in law until completing university entry applications, so, perhaps "past me" would have chosen legal studies as an elective.
Finally, though, I'd say "be proud of what you've achieved; the best is yet to come."
To find about more about Danielle Ford, head to the "Our Team" tab on the Cheney Suthers website.
The firm is located in Orange at 173 Lords Place, on the first floor, where the opening of the new space will be officially celebrated this Thursday, October 20.
