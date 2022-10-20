The perfect family entertainer

Central Western Daily's House of the Week, Friday October 28: 60 Valencia Drive, Orange:
Visit realestateview.com.au to learn more about 60 Valencia Drive, or click here to discover this week's realestateview eEdition.
Perfectly positioned among the beautiful homes that West Orange is renowned for, this property was built to entertain. Stretched over massive 2323 sqm block, and commanding a unique street presence with size and space, this home showcases luxury living and contemporary comfort.
Featuring a functional and versatile floorplan, the home enjoys multiple living zones that flow seamlessly onto an expansive outdoor area overlooking the heated pool. The sleek kitchen includes large breakfast bench, gas cooktop, 900mm oven and overlooks a combined dining and lounge area.
When designing the home, the owners wanted to ensure there were enough living spaces for everyone, so they included a theatre room, a kids TV room, and an office that can also be used as a formal lounge or dining area.
Accommodation comprises of five, well-appointed bedrooms with room for the whole family. The master bedroom, located at the front of the home, is the perfect parents retreat filled with natural light from large one-way windows, an ensuite, and his and hers walk-in-robes.
Also at the front of the property is a guest bedroom with ensuite which overlooks the pool area. Three bedrooms are located at the rear and include built-in-robes, ceiling fans, and access to a central bathroom and lounge area.
One of the best features on this property is the block itself. At just over half an acre, there is so much room with lush green lawns and landscaped areas providing a sunny northern aspect. The stunning inground pool is heated with electric pump powered by a 6.5kw solar system. The yard is surprisingly private with room for kids and pets to run wild.
A spacious alfresco area with undercover protection against weather conditions will ensure celebrations of any size will be managed with ease. There is also no shortage of storage space with a triple garage, and a shed that can be converted into a studio or garden shed.
In a time where the alternative of building your own home presents some challenges, this is a rare opportunity to secure a turnkey family home with nothing to do except unpack your bags and meet the neighbours. The convenience of location and a well-appointed home, coupled with a block size others will envy, you will instantly feel at ease at 60 Valencia Drive.
