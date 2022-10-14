A car detailer who was caught mid-range drink-driving at Lucknow was convicted when he appeared in Orange Local Court for sentencing on Thursday.
Wayne Charles Grum, 45, of Lucknow was driving along the Mitchell Highway at 8.05pm on July 20 when he was stopped at a stationary roadside breath testing site.
He told the police he had been drinking alcohol before he was stopped and a breath test returned a positive result so he was arrested for further analysis.
A short time later, he was taken to Orange Police Station for a breath analysis where he returned a mid-range reading of 0.104.
In relation to his alcohol consumption, Grum told the police he started drinking at 6pm and drank six full-strength VB beers.
He said he drank all the beer at home and didn't consume any food.
The court was told Simpson was a car detailer and needed his driver's licence so he could move vehicles around and he had also been involved with his local community.
Magistrate Susan McIntyre said drink-driving was a serious offence.
"Not only are you a risk of going to prison but you are putting the community which you are involved with at real risk," she said.
"You've done quite a lot already in terms of addressing the offending."
Ms McIntyre convicted Grum and placed him on a 12-month Community Correction Order.
She also fined him $500 and gave him the minimum driving disqualification of six-months in addition to the minimum alcohol interlock period of 24 months.
