Angela Argyle was both humbled and on a high following her win in the Outstanding Business Leader 36 and Over category in this year's Orange Business Awards.
After making the move from Sydney in 2016 to launch a spicy saffron venture in the Central West, Mrs Argyle's business, Argyle Australian Saffron, has been overwhelmed by the love and support it has received from the community.
"There were so many people at home cooking during COVID and not spending money going out, so from an exposure and marketing perspective, the pandemic oddly helped sales," she said.
"We sold out the quickest we ever had, which was only about three-weeks after a good harvest, but unfortunately when the rain came in 2021, that changed everything for us."
With the region's incessant bouts of flooding, thousands of saffron corms ended up unavoidably ruined, wiping out 80 per cent of the Argyle's crop.
This hurdle placed couple Angela and Brendon's resilience right in the firing line, after they'd noticed leaves falling from their crop much earlier than the usual November period.
Emotions ran high on the land, with the pair shedding tears together while literally down on all-fours.
"Corms multiply underground over the four-years, so you have to dig them up hundreds and thousands of them regardless to spread them out, it's a physically hard and demanding job," Ms Argyle said.
Seeing everything in the bin was awful and it was really tough; there were a lot of tears.- Angela Argyle on low point following region's flooding
"So we knew it was a job we were always going to have to do, but when you're going through that labour in the dirt on your hands and knees, and every [corm] you're pulling up is full of rot and getting thrown in the bin ... it was a very difficult exercise mentally for Brendon and I.
"In the end we dug up about 80,000 rotten corms, and it was completely devastating; and not just from a business or financial perspective, but emotionally.
"Seeing everything in the bin was awful and it was really tough; there were a lot of tears."
Forcing themselves out of bed each morning with an attitude of "alright, let's just get this done", the couple tried to save what they could of their crop.
With 20 per cent of corms saved and back in the ground, their fingers are still crossed for the next reveal.
They also went through biosecurity and paperwork complexities thereafter, importing new corms from the Netherlands in an innovative attempt to keep going.
Albeit one part of what got the couple through all of this, they said, was realising their unwavering passion for the business.
"We felt like we had no other choice, because while it weakened, devastated and tired us, it also made us more driven to make it work," Ms Argyle said.
"It taught us a lot about ourselves as people; about what you can achieve, what you can put up with, what you're capable of, and how far you're willing to go to do it.
"We both absolutely love it, and we wouldn't have kept going if that passion wasn't there, so I think it showed us both just how much we were willing to keep pushing through."
The other, was feeling the strength of the country community behind them.
Mentioning the Nashdale area in particular, Ms Argyle said they've been backed by the town from the get-go, making it abundantly apparent that they weren't alone in wanting to see it work.
"We're still pretty new to the area, but we've had so much support from the community in Orange and across the Central West," she said.
"I think people like seeing something a bit different and helping people while they're learning, especially those with real ag-experience under their belts.
"They've seen us fail and try again, but knowing we had that support made us go 'okay, we've got so many people behind us here', and I think that really pushed us over the line."
Expecting to see their saffron crop flowering bountifully again next year, the Euro-corms are currently adjusting to their new climate, as they're "thinking it's winter" after leaving their original home in another hemisphere.
... knowing we had that support made us go 'okay, we've got so many people behind us here', and I think that really pushed us over the line.- Angela Argyle on Central West community backing the business
Alas, the treasurer of FOOD Week and wearer of the newest business leader crown - who is also heavily involved with the Country Women's Association - is feeling extremely hopeful.
"I still work full-time in financial services, but we're hoping that in 2023 we start to grow again, as there's already huge demand and constant pre-orders coming in from chefs," Ms Argyle said.
"But I love marketing our product and we love the hard work of being on our hands and knees at harvest.
"So, while I've still got my corporate gig in Sydney, my heart certainly lies in the ground in Orange."
For more information on the Argyle's story and products, head online to the Argyle Australian Saffron website.
