Money Matters | Why Australians are the world's wealthiest people

By Russell Tym
Updated October 14 2022 - 1:53am, first published 1:40am
Australia's have been rated the world's wealthiest people in 2022. Picture by Jude Keogh.

The Credit Suisse World Wealth Report for 2021 was released recently. The major Swiss bank has been reporting annually on global wealth since 2008. Which country had the highest wealth levels on the planet at the end of 2021?

