Orange is another good downpour or two away from enduring the region's second wettest three-year period in recorded history.
To 9am on Friday, October 14, over 25 millimetres was recorded at the Bureau of Meteorology's official weather station at the airport.
That overnight rain rocketed the city's 2022 rainfall total past the 1000mm mark, to 1023mm. It's the third straight year the city has passed the 1000mm mark, after 1455.8mm in 2021 and 1110.8mm in 2020.
That feat - three years of 1000mm of rain in a row - has only ever been recorded two other times in history, the last being 1971.
However, as a whole, the 2020-21-22 years have produced more rain than that La Nina period 50 years ago, and as a result only two other three-year stretches in Orange's recorded history have been wetter than what we're currently experiencing.
According to historical rainfall data for Orange, in 1954 through to 1956 a total of 3710mm was recorded as the region battled intense flooding.
Breaking it all down, in 1954 a total of 991mm was recorded before 1955 then backed it up with 1201mm. Then, in 1956, Orange recorded its third wettest year on record, with 1518mm of rain falling, totaling the 3710mm drenching.
As of Friday morning, Orange's total rainfall over the last three years sits at 3589.6mm.
And with around two-and-a-half months of the 2022 year yet to round out, there's plenty of time to make up the 121mm needed to eclipse that mark.
However, the 1950 to 1952 run of wet years produced 3888mm, including the city's wettest year on record in 1950 with 1666mm in the bank.
The start to summer will need to be well above average rainfall-wise if Orange is to go close to that mark from 70 years ago.
More rain is forecast for Orange at the end of next week, the best of which looks predicted for Thursday, October 20 with a 90 per cent chance of rain. As much as 20mm could fall in that system looming in the west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.