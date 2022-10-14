Central Western Daily

Rent in Orange on the rise as well as no grounds evections

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
October 14 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Verto CEO Ron Maxwell has spoken about the rise in rent and no grounds evictions in Orange. Picture supplied.

The number of Orange renters being evicted from their home without cause more than doubled in recent years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.