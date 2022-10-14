The number of Orange renters being evicted from their home without cause more than doubled in recent years.
Verto is an apprenticeship support network and also offers a tenants' advice and advocacy service in Orange, Bathurst, Wagga Wagga, Albury and Goulburn.
The company's CEO, Ron Maxwell, said they had seen a "significant increase" in enquiries related to no grounds evictions in the past three years.
"In all of the regions we service, these have been highest in Orange, with an increase of 146 per cent compared to the same time pre-COVID," he said.
"Similarly, we have seen a 133 per cent increase in enquiries in the Goulburn area, 113 per cent in Albury and 43.5 per cent in Bathurst."
To put that number into perspective, if for example Verto received 100 calls regarding no grounds terminations three years ago, that number would sit at 246 today for the equivalent reporting period.
This revelation came after the Greens introduced a bill to the NSW parliament which could bring an end to no grounds evictions, which Greens MP Jenny Leong said was an unfair practice.
"If a landlord believes that they can get more money for a new tenant, they can simply terminate the lease of the existing tenant with no grounds and no good reason," she said.
"Many NSW renters don't know where they will be living from year to year or in some cases from month to month."
In 2018, NSW parliament came close to abolishing no grounds evictions, during a review of the Residential Tenancies Act.
An amendment which would have seen no grounds evictions scrapped was supported by Labor, the Greens and independent MPs, but was opposed by the government.
Currently renters can be evicted after a six or 12-month lease, without the landlord having to give a reason.
There is no recourse for renters evicted under "no grounds" even if they have paid rent on time, and otherwise been a reliable tenant.
The bill would set out grounds under which a lease could be ended, including that a landlord or family member want to live in the property for 12 months, that repairs would make the property unliveable, or the premises would be used in a way that makes it uninhabitable.
On top of this, Mr Maxwell said increases in rent was "pricing out" a lot of their clients.
Verto is seeing clients that are skipping meals, missing out on their previous activities, and getting behind in their other financial obligations just to pay rent- CEO Ron Maxwell
"Verto is seeing clients that are skipping meals, missing out on their previous activities, and getting behind in their other financial obligations just to pay rent," he said.
"Verto clients are routinely vulnerable to pay day loans and other buy now, pay later schemes. This further exacerbates their financial position. In short, availability and affordability are the main issue and increased rates of homelessness."
When asked what an average rental in Orange now would go for, one real estate agency in town said the weekly cost for an unfurnished home would range from about $300 for a one bedroom flat up to $650 for a four bedroom, two bathroom home.
The latest Domain Rent Report showed that Orange had experienced a 13 per cent year on year median weekly rent rise, from $460 in September 2021 to $520 in September 2022.
Across Australia, the rental vacancy rate fell to 0.9 per cent in July, with figures even worse for prospective renters in Orange (0.5 per cent), Wagga (0.3 per cent) and Albury (0.7 per cent) through the first half of 2022. This means that if there are 1000 rental properties in Orange, then five of them would be vacant.
"VERTO's tenancy consultants are hearing stories of increasing competition for the few available properties and stories of those searching for a rental being asked to pay higher than advertised rent or bidding for the property against other potential tenants," Mr Maxwell added.
"It's an unsustainable situation that is impacting housing security across the country."
Tenants in Orange and Bathurst facing rental challenges can contact VERTO's Tenancy Advice and Advocacy Service on 1300 483 786 to seek confidential advice and support, explore options and receive referrals to additional services.
