Parkinson's patients in Orange are being sought to help with important research

October 15 2022 - 1:30am
Paige Tonkin is the chief investigator for a research project that will potentially involve Orange Parkinson's disease patients.

A Charles Sturt University PhD student is looking for people who are willing to contribute to potentially life-changing Parkinson's research.

