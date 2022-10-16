Tributes have been paid to an Orange High School graduate and former bakery worker.
Bettye Bright (nee Bryant) died on October 10 at the age of 75.
Her niece, Tracy Hinton, remembered her aunt as a lover of animals and someone who always enjoyed playing netball and hanging out with friends.
"She did an apprenticeship as a hairdresser in Orange and told me a funny story about it once," she said.
"Back then the drinking age was 21. She and a good friend, Jenny Davidson, bought some really cheap bottles of wine and sat out the back of the hairdressers. But they didn't want to pop the cork because they thought it would spill everywhere, so they didn't even open the wine."
As well as an apprentice hairdresser, Mrs Bright worked for a few years at Bryant's Pies, which was owned and operated by her parents, Neil and Selina Bryant.
She would move to Townsville in her 20s, where she would go on to marry and have two children.
"She's been back to Orange a few times and has always connected to people she grew up with here," Ms Hinton added.
A "very solitary" person, Mrs Bright took a slightly different approach to her wishes after she died.
She is being cremated and my cousin's going to hold on to the ashes and she wanted it put into an hour glass, although I'm not sure he'd spin that hour glass," Ms Hinton added.
"She was always caring and when I went up there to visit her she had fund stories of her time at the pie shop. When she came down to stay with my mum we had lots of dinners. She was very quiet, but you would see her smile and know something was going on in her head."
Mrs Bright also requested that there be no funeral following her death.
