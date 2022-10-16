Central Western Daily

Tributes paid to former Orange woman Bettye Bright

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
October 16 2022 - 6:00am
Bettye Bright grew up in Orange before she moved away to Townsville. Picture supplied.

Tributes have been paid to an Orange High School graduate and former bakery worker.

