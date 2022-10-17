Former Orange councillor and political candidate for Orange Scott Ian Munro was cross-examined during an appeal in Orange District Court on Thursday.
The real estate agent and former butcher from Baldry was appealing a conviction he received in Orange Local Court in November last year for giving misleading information about a donation from a greyhound industry lobby group toward his independent campaign for the state seat of Orange in the 2016 by-election.
If the conviction is confirmed by Orange District Court Judge Graham Turnbull, Munro will not be able to stand as a candidate for future elections and he would lose his real estate licence.
During the cross examination, the court heard how Mr Munro campaigned against the State Government's greyhound racing ban during the by-election and travelled to Wentworth Park to meet with greyhound industry stakeholders.
A subsequent $2600 donation made by the United NSW Greyhound Industry Fighting Fund was not the issue discussed on Thursday, but whether he misled the NSW Electoral Commission about that donation.
The NSW Electoral Commission had accused Munro of giving misleading information about the donation to his then-electoral agent, Karen Romano, which led to the false declaration.
During the initial court hearing in Orange Local Court, the NSW Electoral Commission argued that in Munro's disclosure, the $2600 amount was listed as a personal donation made by him to his campaign and did not mention the greyhound industry trust.
At that time I was under a terrible amount of stress and I could have had a conversation.- Scott Munro
The money should have been listed as a reportable donation, as it was more than $1000. It was the only reportable donation Munro received during the campaign.
Munro's Barrister Stephen Russell said the case centred on a text message Mrs Romano sent to Munro on November 24, 2017, about the donation.
Mr Russell asked: "Did you knowingly or intentionally provide any false answer to her in that text?"
Munro said: "No".
During the cross examination Munro and the prosecutor appeared to become frustrated with each other, and Judge Turnbull, at times, told Munro to give direct answers to the question.
"I'm suggesting you are [honing] your answers today to get half way to an acquittal," the prosecutor said.
Early in the cross examination, the prosecution questioned Munro about his time as a councillor and any disclosures that were involved.
"I put in a nil disclosure, that's correct," Munro said.
Munro also confirmed that the two key reasons he stood as an independent candidate in the state by-election were to fight forced amalgamations and the greyhound racing ban.
However, when he was questioned about correspondence and documents - including an email from the greyhound industry trust about the donation - and a bank statement listing the donation that was sent to his home address, Mr Munro said on each occasion he didn't read them.
"I don't recall," was Munro's response in court after being questioned about an email sent by his campaign manager to a greyhound industry representative, that he was copied into, four days after the Wentworth Park meeting.
"At the time I wouldn't have looked at it because I was too busy doing other things," he said.
Mr Munro said he also didn't recall a related conversation about funding.
"At that time I was under a terrible amount of stress and I could have had a conversation," he said.
"More support for boots on the ground was more important to me."
Almost two months after the first meeting, Munro provided his bank account details to a representative from the greyhound industry trust.
He agreed with the prosecutor's statement that he told them that if he was successful at the November 12 election "I would fight for you to get a fair and reasonable outcome for the dogs".
When asked about the bank statement that was sent to his house Munro said he didn't look at it and his wife filed it away. The prosecutor told him that was not what he told the initial investigators and Munro said: "I didn't want to dob my wife in".
When the issue of Mrs Romano's text message seeking clarification about the payment was raised, Munro said he did not read the message properly and only gave it a quick glance. His response to the text was: "yes".
"I didn't read it properly, I didn't have my glasses at the time, I was very busy, I had an apprentice," Munro said.
He said he was in his butcher shop with waiting customers and his 17-year-old apprentice was using knives and a band-saw which required his supervision.
Munro's repeated statements that he didn't read the correspondence led Judge Turnbull to ask if he could read or write.
"Yes," Munro said, confirming his ability to read and write. "I was working in an abattoir at 14," he added.
Although he said he was not technologically proficient at the time of the by-election he has since improved his tech skills and obtained his real estate licence as a result.
The appeal hearing began in Bathurst District Court in August this year and, on Thursday, new written evidence and documentation was handed to Judge Turnbull in Orange.
Judge Graham Turnbull had four volumes of material including the local court findings that had already been presented and after about two hours of cross examination the appeal was adjourned to a later date in either Bathurst or Orange district courts.
The case has been adjourned to November 4 when a new date will be set.
