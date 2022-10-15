Slammin' Sam looms as key figure for Nats in race for Orange

Sam Farraway is looming as a key figure in The Nationals bid to reclaim the seat of Orange, but not as an election hopeful.
The Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Mr Farraway has dished up a couple of head-scratching moments in the last week.
So much so, it's hard to work out if he's trying to help The Nationals in the upcoming NSW state election, or completely railroad their campaign in Orange.
Last Friday, Mr Farraway took aim at members of the community expressing their dismay at the current state of roads in Orange, and more widely in the Cabonne region too. Both Local Government Areas are in the seat of Orange.
In the wake of a series of articles run by the Central Western Daily detailing the dangers of the crumbling Cargo Road, Mr Farraway said complaining about the state of the roads wouldn't help anyone, and went as far as to call those people "keyboard warriors".
Rightly so, the comment drew the ire of some members of that community.
Then, this week, in a response to a question in the Upper House, Mr Farraway declared himself the Member for Orange, because the elected Member for Orange basically does nothing.
He then doubled down on that sentiment by sharing a video of his response, which included the swing at the actual Member for Orange Phil Donato, on Facebook.
For the uninitiated, Sam Farraway is a member of the Legislative Council. He landed in the upper house after Niall Blair quit parliament in 2019. That job means he's currently in the middle of a term of service that isn't due to expire until March, 2027.
Although not an elected official, Mr Farraway was handed the Regional Transport and Roads portfolio in a cabinet reshuffle by Premier Dom Perrottet at the end of 2021.
That added responsibility is why we're hearing more and more from Mr Farraway, and given the continued state of disrepair of the state's regional road network we're likely to hear more and more from the Nationals MLC, too.
Which is why Mr Farraway looms as such a key figure for the party in this area.
Mr Donato has held the seat of Orange since winning the byelection in 2016. Mr Donato then won the seat at the 2019 election in emphatic fashion.
We'll find out who The Nationals plan on running against the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers member this weekend.
But whether or not that person stands a chance of winning back votes, let alone the seat altogether, could hinge on Mr Farraway's choice of words in the lead-up to March, 2023.
And if The Nationals are hoping to make a mark in Orange, calling parts of the community "keyboard warriors" and then declaring himself the Member for Orange - even if in jest - is certainly an interesting way of going about it.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.