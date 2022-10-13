When you need a man in a crisis, why not call up a Group 10 premiership winner?
So with that logic, the Fiji Bati have decided Orange Hawks legend Wise Kativerata is their man for the 2022 rugby league World Cup after coach Joe Rabele was hospitalised.
"Joe is not well, but life goes on. The job must be done," Kativerata told nrl.com.
"Joe Rabele has been feeling sick and they asked me to come in and do his role. I will take charge on Saturday, with Brian and the boys.
"If Joe comes back, we don't know. That doesn't change the way Kevin (Naiqama) and the boys will prepare themselves. They are professional footballers. They get paid to play football."
Kativerata is a man that endeared himself to the rugby league loving fans of Orange and the Group 10 region, and will go down as one of the fastest to pull on the two blues jersey.
In Hawks' 1999 premiership year, Kativerata blitzed the Group 10 competition, scoring 33 tries - including 29 in the regular season and three in the grand final.
After that success, Kativerata moved onto the NRL, playing with St George Illawarra, South Sydney and Parramatta Eels as well as stints in rugby union.
He returned to Hawks in 2015 and now lives in Sydney.
Fiji are currently battling for troops in the World Cup after injuries to Mikaele Ravalawa, Manly's Pio Seci and Redcliffe's Joseph Ratuvakacereivalu.
The Hawks legend believes Fiji can only worry about what they can control.
"(We) will just focus on ourselves and when we play Australia on Saturday we will see," he said.
"Rugby league is a simple sport, you keep the ball, you kick long, you force them to make mistakes and when you get the opportunity you score."
Fiji will play the Kangaroos at 5.30am on October 16 to start its World Cup campaign.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
