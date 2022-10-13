National Bird Week begins on October 17.
To celebrate, Birdlife Australia has invited us to take part in the Aussie Bird Count.
To register for the count, go to Aussie Bird Count and follow the prompts.
Getting involved in the Aussie Bird Count means setting aside 20 minutes as often as you can during Bird Week at a favourite location, and counting the number of species you see or hear in that time.
You don't have to be a bird expert to take part. Everyone is welcome. If you have a problem with identification, the Aussie Bird Count app has a field guide which is very helpful.
Birds Australia would like you to submit your count, which you can through either the online web form or the Aussie Bird Count app, which can be downloaded after you register.
The data you provide through your observations provides valuable information for suture research.
One person who appreciates the importance of gathering data on birds for research is Rosemary Stapleton, who is Secretary of the Orange Field Naturalist and Conservation Society.
Rosemary has been actively involved in bird surveys for Birdlife Australia both locally and throughout the Central West.
"As well as data gathering, the bird count can motivate us to take notice of what is going on in our own backyards," Ms Stapleton said.
"Since moving to Orange, I thought that the only birds that visited my garden were sparrows and starlings, but by doing the bird count each day I saw lovely birds like a Grey Fantail, Red Rumped Parrots and Fairy Wrens.
"If you don't look, you don't know what is visiting your patch.
"The bird count has made me realise what visits my garden, but it is also a good reason to visit local wetlands, parks and bushland nature reserves to do a count and see what is there in the spring. Maybe you will find a nest with some baby birds in it."
Bird watching is a great way for us to connect to nature.
It is hoped that those who take part for the first time will learn to appreciate the avian wonders that exist in their local environment.
The count could be the beginning of a lifetime hobby that will provide great satisfaction as well as the opportunity to contribute to a greater understanding of our feathered friends.
