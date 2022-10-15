Central Western Daily
Home/What's On
Good News

Tamburlaine and Angullong score winning wines at Orange Wine Show

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated October 15 2022 - 10:11am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angullong's Tony Spark with the two wines that won their sections at the recent Orange Wine Show. Picture by Mark Logan.

Two of the cellar doors in Millthorpe are now home to yet more award-winning wines following this year's Orange Wine Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Logan

Mark Logan

Journalist

Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.