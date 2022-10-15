Two of the cellar doors in Millthorpe are now home to yet more award-winning wines following this year's Orange Wine Show.
Both Angullong and Tamburlaine received accolades for what are described as alternative wines, with Angullong winning the award for best Cabernet Sauvignon.
The rest of the winners were based in Orange with the Byrne Farm 2021 Chardonnay taking out four awards; the Best Wine of the Show, Best White Wine of the Show, Best Single Vineyard and Best Young Chardonnay.
Byrne Farm is located at Nashdale, on the northern slope of Mount Canobolas, at an altitude of around 900 metres. The first Byrne Farm vineyard block was planted in 2020.
Swinging Bridge 2021 Caldwell Lane Pinot Noir won the Best Red Wine of the Show while Swinging Bridge Wines also took out both the Best Exhibitor of the Show and Cellar Door of the Year.
Orange Wine Show Chairman of Judges, Adam Walls, from Wine Selectors, lauded the maturation of the wine region in Orange.
He said the area is on the cusp of an "exciting phase of driving continuous improvement".
"In the past decade there has been an influx of viticulture expertise and a younger generation of winemakers both maturing in region and moving to the region, that are pushing the quality boundaries," Mr Walls said.
"Comparing the quality of wine from last year's show you can see improvement across the board, especially in wine making quality."
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
