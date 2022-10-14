She might not have realised it in the moment, but Larelle Frauenfelder's (née Bright) school days in Orange were 'the best time' of her life.
Now she and nearly two dozen more are set to relive those memories all over again.
Mrs Frauenfelder was part of the 1972 fourth form class at Santa Maria College and has helped organise a 50th anniversary reunion right here in Orange.
"When I look back at it as a 66 year old, it was the best time of my life," she said.
"At the time I didn't think so, but looking back now it was very carefree. You could go places, you could go out to the lake, go to the popular café or any of those places and do things with freedom and without having to be worried about anything. Although at that age, I think you're carefree anyway."
Mrs Frauenfelder left Orange in 1975 when she moved to Queensland but said she always had a "special place in the heart" for the city she grew up in.
"When you look back at 50 years since you left school, you still have such an affinity with all of these girls - because it was all girls at Santa Maria at that stage," Mrs Frauenfelder added.
"We all grew up together. We learnt the values that have kept us into our adult lives. When I look at the friends I made at school, they're still my friends today and whilst I've lived away from Orange for all of this time, they're still the friends that I have and would class as my best friends."
Mrs Frauenfelder and the rest of the class of '72 attended Santa Maria not long after it moved from Byng Street to Hill Street in 1966.
Then in 1980, not long after they left, Santa Maria College and De La Salle merged to create James Sheahan Catholic High School.
Mrs Frauenfelder noted that a lot of the women attending Saturday night's reunion at the Oriana Motel began their schooling in kindergarten together as well.
So what was it like to graduate with a group of people you had grown up with?
"I think we just thought 'oh my God, we're free'," Mrs Frauenfelder said.
"There was a sense of anticipation of what was ahead of us, where we were going to go and what life was going to bring to us."
Mrs Frauenfelder would go on to work at the Commonwealth Bank during a time when "you really could pick whatever kind of employment you wanted."
"There were lots of people who went on to do amazing things and be amazing people," she added.
"The formative years you have growing up do build on the person you're going to be. It's like that that whole thing about previous performance will show where you will go into the future. Lots of people really did reach their potential."
This will be the fourth such reunion for the class of '72, having had get togethers for the 10, 20 and 40 year anniversaries previously.
As for the importance of staying connected long after leaving school, Mrs Frauenfelder said it wasn't about who you are, what you've done or what you've got.
"As soon as you come in with a group like that, the memories start to flood back," she added.
"It's the joy of reliving the moments of your youth. The connections are so strong that it's nice to see people face to face.
"To organise it, there has been a lot of asking people to find other people who haven't been on Facebook. I've tried to share information around Facebook groups, so it's really just been a word of mouth thing.
"As I've tried to get this reunion happening from afar, which is fairly difficult, I've found that most of the people I grew up with have all moved to places like Canberra, Sydney or the Gold Coast."
Although attendance numbers have dwindled over the years, that hasn't stopped Mrs Frauenfelder from making the inter-state trip to once again reliving some of the best days of her life.
"This is such a great way of being able to reconnect with people you grew up with."
