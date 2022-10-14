Orange's taxi service could be decimated by a controversial new plan, with nighttime and disability services likely to become unviable.
That's the belief of town cab drivers lobbying to scuttle a proposed licence buy-back from the state government.
About 30 taxis currently operate across the Colour City, completing 300,000 annual trips between them on average. All are locally owned.
The NSW government says its $550 million package aims to compensate owners for regulatory changes introduced since Uber entered the market.
Licenses will be compulsorily acquired for as little as one quarter of market value, and then leased back as part of a state-wide industry restructure.
Orange taxi owner Ged Dening argues the plan is unfair, out of touch with regional needs, and likely to make locally-owned services unviable.
"Half the taxis in Orange will disappear so the service levels will drop," Mr Dening said. He said license owners in town stand to lose $4.2 million.
"You won't be able to get a taxi at night time ... My belief is the wheelchair taxi service would end as well across the regions as well.
"Passengers are horrified when I tell them what they're trying to do. They say 'who's going to drive us around?' ... I say 'I don't know. maybe ask the politicians."
Ride-share apps are uncommon in the Central West, and multiple cab drivers have told this masthead they believe the plan will break up an effective status quo.
Member for Orange Phil Donato agrees: "They're being completely ripped off here by the government ... It's completely out of touch."
Sam Farraway, Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, did not answer specific questions about the proposal. A generic statement said, in part:
"I have fought hard to ensure every single regional plate owner, receives the transitional payment which will not be capped for regional areas.
"I have directed Transport for NSW to set up a dedicated service for regional plate owners who have queries regarding payments and zone allocations.
"As a former small business owner of a car hire company, I understand the impacts that changes in the market can have on well-established businesses.
"That's why it is important to see this through so that we can get this money into the pockets of taxi plate owners so they can make decisions about how they operate their business into the future."
