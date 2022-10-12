A woman who drove a stolen car and rode as a passenger in three others during a three-day spree was already in custody when she came before Orange Local Court for sentencing.
Keira Brown, 22, of Haddon Street, Hackett, in the ACT, appeared in court via an Audio Visual Link to face a charge of taking and driving a vehicle without the consent of its owner, and three charges of knowingly being carried in a stolen vehicle.
Magistrate Christopher McRobert said offences such as Brown's cause damage to the community and he found some of the comments that had been attributed to her to be "troubling".
"[She] could not remember her actions due to extreme meth use, used driving as a form of stress relief and enjoys driving a car regardless of never having had a licence in NSW," Mr McRobert said.
"She saw this as an opportunity for fun, I wonder how much fun the car owner had."
According to information presented to Mr McRobert for sentencing, CCTV footage and witness statements identified her and three other people in connection to the theft of two vehicles in the ACT, a Suzuki Baleno from Higgins, and a Mercedes from Conder on January 3, 2021.
At 9.27am that day the two cars stopped in the McDonalds carpark at Cowra and Brown was filmed on CCTV getting out of the passenger's seat of the Mercedes and entering the store with the driver. After purchasing food and drinks both cars left and stopped at the Shell petrol station in Cowra where Brown once again got out of the front passenger seat of the Mercedes and filled it with fuel. Once again she was shown on CCTV.
By this time the Australian Federal Police had been notified that the two cars had been stolen from the ACT.
At 6.15pm that evening, Brown drove the stolen Suzuki along Franklin Road in Orange and stopped near a parked Kia Carnival. One of the co-accused people who was a passenger in the car got out and ripped the front registration plate off the car and was unable to remove the rear number plate so got back into the Suzuki.
At 8pm that night, the owner of a Mazda Bravo discovered his car missing from his garage at another address in Orange.
The victim had been driving the vehicle and left the keys inside it, inside the garage.
It was alleged four of Brown's co-accused's entered and drove the Mazda from its location.
At 2am on January 4, 2021, police saw the Mazda driving along Bletchington Street and attempted to stop it without success.
A short time later, the vehicle was found stopped in Amaroo Crescent with the lights still on. It was seized for forensic examination and Brown's fingerprint was found inside.
According to the police, she was a passenger in the car after it was stolen.
The Mercedes was found hidden at the back of Edye Park on Kurim Avenue at 6.45pm on January 4 and was also seized for forensic examination.
At 12.30am on January 5, a Holden SV6 was stolen from another Orange address while the owners were home.
Although she was not one of the four people accused of stealing the car, she was captured on CCTV as a passenger inside it at 1.50am at Canowindra, 3.17am at Boorowa, 3.48am in Yass, 4.44am and at Tuggeranong Park in the ACT.
On January 6, the Holden was found at Holt in the ACT where it was seized for forensic analysis and Brown's fingerprints were found inside.
Brown was arrested in the ACT on January 7 as part of a police operation into unrelated matters.
The case was listed for a hearing on July 20, 2022 but it was brought back to court before then on July 14, 2022 where a number of sequences were withdrawn.
Solicitor Katarina Duncan said once the other sequences were withdrawn Brown pleaded guilty to the remaining offences.
"The guilty plea is important, she's accepting and understanding her behaviour," Ms Duncan said.
"My understanding is she was significantly affected by drugs, that's reflected in the Sentencing Assessment Report.
"It was drug fueled, wasn't planned, she was more caught up with negative associations."
Ms Duncan said Brown is "very young" and had a challenging upbringing resulting in PTSD.
"Given her age and her record she's a high risk of institutionalisation," Ms Duncan said.
She said Brown had already spent 105 days in custody for these offences and had been in custody since February.
Brown had previously been sentenced to jail for another offence and is on parole for a sentence that ends on February 27, 2023.
Police prosecutor Beau Riley said if Brown was given a Community Correction Order, it would not begin until after she is released from jail.
Mr McRobert agreed and noted she won't be released from jail until next year. "If she's going to learn anything from a sentence of imprisonment, that's already been imposed," he said.
"She's now serving a sentence of imprisonment for offences that occurred after these offences.
"I thank [Sergeant] Riley the police prosecutor for suggesting rehabilitation.
"If she hasn't learnt her lesson in custody, further custody isn't going to change that and further that she risks being institutionalised."
Mr McRobert gave her a two-year supervised CCO requiring her to participate in rehabilitation programs and abstain from alcohol for stealing and driving the Suzuki Baleno in Orange.
He also gave her three concurrent 12-month CCOs with the same conditions for riding in the stolen Mazda BT50 and Mercedes on January 1 and the Holden SV6 on January 5.
If she breaches either of the orders she could be resentenced in court.
