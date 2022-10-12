In 1998, local footballer Chris Jacobs sat down with a few mates at a pub and after a few beers and a bit of banter, had launched a new soccer club.
And after 25 years, Barnstoneworth United FC Orange is still going strong, having started from one all ages senior men's side to grow into a club which now fields teams across several grades, including a men's premier league side, an all-age female side and a growing number of junior teams.
"Seems like only yesterday," Jacobs said, who is now the club's director of coaching, working across the grades to promote training and development.
Jacobs, or CJ as he is widely known, can thank his sense of fun and humour for bringing about the club, whose red and white vertical striped jerseys are a common sight on wintry Saturday mornings at Sir Jack Brabham Park.
And it all began from a television comedy from a series called Ripping Yarns.
"I remember a show I'd seen, a couple of years before, on the old VHS, and I went and found it again and thought yep, that sounds pretty good to me, so why not start my own club?" Jacobs said.
Airing in October 1979 on BBC2, and sometime after that in Australia, the episode Golden Gordon, about a struggling Yorkshire football club called Barnstoneworth, inspired clubs across the globe to spring up under the Barnies banner.
"I didn't even know there were other clubs that had been formed, didn't know there was one in Sydney, didn't know there was one in Melbourne, didn't know there was one on the Central Coast, Tasmania," Jacobs said.
Comedy greats Michael Palin and Terry Jones of Monty Python fame created a footballing legacy which is still going strong in Orange 25 years after CJ and a few mates met at the Victoria Hotel to form Barnstoneworth United Orange.
"I happened to see, I think the World Cup, where they interviewed Michael Palin who was talking about Barnstoneworth around the world, and I thought, oh my goodness, there are other teams," he said.
In its inaugural year of 1998, a squad of 16 took to the soccer pitches of Orange, creating headlines, and leaving the opposition and commentators unable to pronounce the team's name.
"Michael Palin, Golden Gordon himself, the passion he has for that football club is unwavering, hadn't won a game in many years, used to getting beat, but he would die for that club to the fact that he called his son Barnstoneworth junior, and what he does to keep that club going, that really drew me in," Jacobs said.
One of the foundation players from 1998 was Glenn Harpley, who will be attending the 25th Anniversary celebrations on October 15 at Sir Jack Brabham Park, from 9am.
"We've grown into a pretty significant club here in town so hats off to Chris for the idea to start with," he said.
"In the real early days, it was primarily an all-age club, and then the over 35s started in about 2004/05, and it wasn't until 2012 that we had a premier league side for the first time."
It took the club 14 years to win its first premiership, but since then has claimed a growing collection of silverware, with the latest from its women's side, which ran out Minor Premiers and Champions in season 2022.
The club is growing female participation in the sport and has appointed Tori Worboys as its director of female football.
"There's a lot of good quality girls coming through juniors which is really exciting," Worboys said.
"We coach them, we help them all the way through, and to get them through to the women's would be great."
Jacobs was instrumental in founding the junior side of the club, which has grown significantly in just a few years.
"The kids look fantastic running out in their little red and white uniforms, I come out on Saturday morning and it's a just a sea of red and white," he said.
"We need the juniors, to survive as a senior club, and we've been very lucky in attracting a lot of players, and in the long run we need those juniors to keep us going and all I can see is the junior club getting bigger and bigger."
Club president, Wayne Stephens, said October 15's club day would feature several matches and a visit from Lindfield Football Club.
Barnies and Lindfield have established a strong friendship which has led to a number of 'country cousins' reciprocal visits.
Saturday will kick off with an open men's President's Cup match on Bernie Stedman Field between two Barnstoneworth sides, Barnies Beyond Blue and Barnies United.
This will be followed by a Women's Challenge Cup between Barnies United and Lindfield FC.
Two over 35s matches will follow including a friendly between Dog FC and Lindfield, and an Over 35s Challenge Cup between Barnies and Lindfield.
The day will feature a presentation to the original players of 1998 and the airing of a commemorative video on the big screen.
Following the big day of soccer, the clubs will adjourn to the Gladstone Hotel, which is one of Barnies' major sponsors.
