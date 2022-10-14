Central Western Daily
Court

Kenneth James Knight pleads guilty to murdering partner Cassandra Brown in domestic violence stabbing at Bourke

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
October 14 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The street police were called to following reports a woman had been stabbed in March 2021. Picture by Google Maps

Horrific details of the brutal domestic violence murder of a woman in outback NSW have been laid bare in court for the first time after her drunk killer pleaded guilty.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaarkacha Marlan

Zaarkacha Marlan

Journalist

Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.