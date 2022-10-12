'Never forgotten' are the words on the Bali Memorial that stands rock solid at Forbes Rugby Union Club.
They were spoken again as locals impacted by the terror attacks of October 12, 2002 gathered on Wednesday: survivors, families and community standing together 20 years on from the tragedy that took the lives of three young Platypi.
Paul Cronin, Brad Ridley and Greg Sanderson were each remembered by Chris Sweeney, leader of Forbes Rugby's Bali Support Group.
"Mateship, loyalty and strength" were the outstanding qualities of the three, he said.
"Greg Sanderson, the big friendly bloke, always positive but a calm influence on most of his mates until he appeared on a football field," Mr Sweeney said.
"His loyalty to his mates was the cornerstone of his relationships.
We had 22 blokes come home and through the care and support and love from Forbes we've still got 22 blokes, that's a huge reflection on how much help and support we got.- Murray Fraser, who spoke on behalf of the group.
"Brad Ridley, as tough as they come. His loyalty and his mateship were impeccable. His family, they were the most important.
"Paul Cronin ... was the larrikin of the team. Stories of after-game efforts were legendary. His rugby career, he built it on hard work and determination and a club training award is named in his honour."
Twenty-five people from the Forbes Rugby Club had travelled to Bali on an end-of-season trip that was torn apart that night.
All who were able gathered for the local memorial this week, with Forbes represented by Matt Grant in Bali and Tony Wallace in Canberra.
The Forbes Platypi Bali survivors were Adrian Acheson, Andrew Acheson, Scott Betland, Steven Betland, James Croker, Mathew Dent (absent with ill health), Murray Fraser, Mathew Grant (in Bali), Randal Grayson, David Hodder, Troy Howe, Andrew Hubbard, Steven Jarick, Greg Moxey, Andrew Murray, Lauren Munro, John Paddison, John Shaw, David Spry, Anthony Wallace (in Canberra), Andrew Williams and Neil Williams.
The recurring theme of the local memorial was one of gratitude.
"Thank you," were the first words from Murray Fraser, who spoke on behalf of the group.
"We had 22 blokes come home and through the care and support and love from Forbes we've still got 22 blokes, that's a huge reflection on how much help and support we got," Fraser said.
Although he left Forbes afterwards, Fraser spoke of the twice-a-week phone calls he received from older members of the club.
"It's a big thing. The whole community, everyone, thank you very much," he said.
Mr Sweeney said Wednesday's memorial was a time to commemorate the devastating events of that night, but also to celebrate the strength of all Australians and the support they showed one another in the aftermath.
On behalf of the group, he thanked all those who had responded in the immediate aftermath of the bombings and in the days, weeks and months that followed.
In Forbes alone, he said, more than 1500 people rallied to raise $300,000 to ensure local survivors and families would have access to support whenever they needed it - that continues through to today.
"If you ever wondered why you wanted to live in Forbes, that was one of the great reasons," he said.
They also had the support of all levels of government.
Cr Michelle Herbert spoke on behalf of Forbes Shire Council, and as the sister of Bali survivor Lauren Munro.
"We have all come together to remember our fallen sons and give support to those affected by this tragedy," she said.
"Every year on the anniversary of the Bali bombing, those impacted and their families honour the anniversary in their own way - an important part of the healing process.
"The suffering and the losses have touched us all and we mourned deeply as a community.
"But in the face of this dire loss and suffering, the strongest community has been born. It's what we do best here in Forbes."
Cr Hebert spoke of the immediate community support for those who came home, and the families who lost loved ones, but also the long-term vision of the Forbes Rugby Club to establish the support group and fund.
