A call to reduce the number of young lives being lost to suicide across the western region, with one life being too many, is being lead by Australian Community Media, publisher of the Central Western Daily. As an organisation, we want to remove the stigma attached to mental health and improve facilities in the region so that our communities can receive the care and attention they deserve.
A psychologist working within the Central West believes a recently trialled mental health program could do wonders for the region's youth.
Matt Dowton is the infant, child, youth and family mental health district coordinator for the Western NSW LHD. He said the Moderated Online Social Therapy (MOST) - which launched in Dubbo earlier this year - has had strong engagement in the wake of what has been a difficult few years.
"We're finding there are general trends that young people are pushed harder now than they were pre-Covid," he said.
"We notice that presentations for assistance and requests for assistance have increased a lot since we had the pandemic."
He pointed to changes in how young people in particular were unable to socialise like they were prior to 2020, as reasons for the increase.
"As an adult, I can work from home and I could do other things, but for teenagers and young adults it was particularly challenging for them. They were quite isolated," he said.
"The normal social things kids would do were de-railed by the pandemic. People who might have had mild to moderate levels of anxiety or depression, we have found that it has tweaked things up a lot.
"You could almost say that if we had MOST two years ago, it could have helped assertively address some of these issues where kids were quite isolated."
A type of social media network, MOST is a free, digital service which provides on-demand, 24/7 mental health support for people aged 12-25. It provides online tools and programs guided by clinicians and peer workers with lived experience of mental ill-health.
Western NSW was the first of seven LHDs to launch the MOST pilot program, with the Dubbo Health District the chosen area for which it would serve.
Although Mr Dowton wasn't part of the team who made the decision to host the pilot program in Dubbo, as opposed to Orange or Bathurst, he believed it was the right choice.
"The Dubbo team are a good crew of clinicians but there's a lot of work out there as well. We do a lot of acute work and crisis work," he said.
"I think they've picked the part of our area where demand is really high and the area to be covered is huge. We had high clinical demand and also really demanding geography. The Dubbo hub is also demographically quite different to the other hubs.
"MOST gave us more capacity to meet those more rural and remote clients to hit some of the work we needed to do. It's quite accessible to most people. They picked an area where we were going to get the most bang for our buck."
In Dubbo, the program has seen nearly 40 people enrol in the service so far, with 50 per cent continuing to engage regularly.
The MOST program was designed by mental health organisation Orygen, following a $1.5 million investment from the NSW Government and would require further funding in order to expand.
Mr Dowton said that should the initial findings from the program prove positive, he would like to see it rolled out across the whole of the Western NSW LHD.
"If it can work in a hub that's got lots of challenges in terms of socio-economic status and geography, I suspect it would be incredibly useful for the Bathurst and Orange hubs as well and all the smaller sites likes Parkes, Forbes, Cowra, Mudgee and Oberon," he said.
"The pilot is progressing really well which makes me confident that it's fit for purpose. Expanding the project would be something the area would certainly consider. I think it would be a positive resource to have regardless of where you are in the LHD."
The MOST program is is designed to complement age-specific support being delivered by the Dubbo Health Service's infant, child, youth and family mental health team (for 12-17 year olds) and the adult community mental health team (for 18-24 year olds).
