With artworks by 200 artists from across the Central West included in Orange Regional Gallery's annual community exhibition 'Here/Now', this year's event is set to be a massive celebration of the local artistic talent within our region.
Join us for the official opening in the cultural precinct at 6pm on Saturday, October 22 by Orange Mayor, Cr Jason Hamling.
Submissions were invited from artists over the age of 16, living in the local government areas of Orange, Bathurst, Blayney, Cabonne, Cowra, Forbes, Lachlan Shire, Lithgow, Oberon, Parkes and Weddin Shire, with the Gallery asking for new or recent works that had not been exhibited before.
The response has been extraordinary with the most artworks ever submitted. The quality and variety is excellent and it is an honour for all of us at the Gallery to support our growing creative community in this way.
The event will coincide that same evening with 'Bloom', a spectacular free light and sound performance in Robertson Park by Kellie O'Dempsey and Mick Dick. Everyone is invited after the opening to make their way across Byng Street to where Bloom will transform the park after dark. Swathes of colour will be projected onto the trees during two live performances at 8pm and 9:15pm. No registration is necessary for this event, simply bring a picnic rug or chair and enjoy an evening of art in the park.
'Bloom' will be a live event alongside artist Kellie O'Dempsey's interactive installation 'What did you say?' which will light up Robertson Park between 7.30pm and midnight, from Thursday 20 October to Sunday 30 October.
This public art installation combining projections, sound and augmented reality will be presented in Orange this month as part of Orange City Council's Future City Public Art Project.
Kellie O'Dempsey's work is nationally-acclaimed and she has been included in: Art after Dark at Walsh Pier 2/3, Sydney, for the 18th Biennale of Sydney; MONA FOMA, Hobart; White Night, Melbourne; and Outside the Lines at the National Gallery of Australia, Canberra.
For more information please visit the public art page on Orange Regional Gallery's website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.