The event will coincide that same evening with 'Bloom', a spectacular free light and sound performance in Robertson Park by Kellie O'Dempsey and Mick Dick. Everyone is invited after the opening to make their way across Byng Street to where Bloom will transform the park after dark. Swathes of colour will be projected onto the trees during two live performances at 8pm and 9:15pm. No registration is necessary for this event, simply bring a picnic rug or chair and enjoy an evening of art in the park.