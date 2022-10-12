Is there anything you can do to help improve someone else's wellbeing?

Illnesses of all kinds and diagnoses will not go away, and will afflict people often for many years. Chronic illness can be very hard to contend with. Whether it be mobility problems, or cancer or heart disease or schizophrenia, or bipolar disorder, they all share very much in common. They all need patience and perseverance to live each day as best they can, with the aid of qualified professionals and compassionate, understanding and non -judgmental fellow human beings.

