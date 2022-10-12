Is there anything you can do to help improve someone else's wellbeing?

October has been declared to be Mental Health Month.
It's a great opportunity for all of us to take a good look at what we know and understand about mental health and even widen our vision to take in a much broader concept.
Thankfully, some of the stigma and fear that accompanied mental illness for many years has abated, and with increased medical and psychological expertise patients are able to receive effective treatment and get on with their lives.
However, whether the illness be physical or mental, long term or short term, the sufferer needs to be treated with dignity and respect, understanding and compassion.
Whether it is our body or mind or spirit that is suffering, we all need access to the appropriate services without feeling guilty or demeaned.
Thankfully, Orange has had Bloomfield Hospital for many years, and services like Lifeline, Beyond Blue, Alcoholics Anonymous, Black Dog, Headspace and others are available and accessible.
Whether it is our body or mind or spirit that is suffering, we all need access to the appropriate services without feeling guilty or demeaned.- Sr Mary Trainor
Suicide rates might decrease if the people suffering such depression and anxiety were able to find a listening ear and a shoulder to cry on as well as the professional help they need.
One way of assisting people with mental disabilities is through the Bloomfield Hospital Auxiliary.
This group is a branch of United Hospitals of NSW Inc, and is currently celebrating 40 years of service to the people in Bloomfield.
Unlike other voluntary services, they do not have actual physical contact with the patients, but are committed to providing whatever will improve the wellbeing, rehabilitation, recreation and occupational needs as requested by the staff.
While the Government is responsible for conducting Hospitals and Health Services, its funding does not extend to things like art and craft materials, punching bags, pool tables, vegetable gardens, companion dogs, goldfish bowls and lots more.
This is where the Auxiliary fills the gaps, and with the aid of generous supporters, raises funds to supply these needs.
However, like so many other groups in this day and age, they are low in numbers and need to attract some more volunteers.
They meet monthly on the second Wednesday at 12.30pm in the Barwon Building at Bloomfield. Meetings take about an hour or so, and membership costs $5 per annum.
So, if there are men and women looking for ways to support a wonderfully good cause, they might like to take a look in this direction.
Illnesses of all kinds and diagnoses will not go away, and will afflict people often for many years. Chronic illness can be very hard to contend with. Whether it be mobility problems, or cancer or heart disease or schizophrenia, or bipolar disorder, they all share very much in common. They all need patience and perseverance to live each day as best they can, with the aid of qualified professionals and compassionate, understanding and non -judgmental fellow human beings.
So let us all take a good look at where we stand during Mental Health Month and see if there is anything we can do to contribute to the wellbeing of people living with a mental illness.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.