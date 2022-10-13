A call to reduce the number of young lives being lost to suicide across the western region, with one life being too many, is being lead by Australian Community Media, publisher of the Central Western Daily. As an organisation, we want to remove the stigma attached to mental health and improve facilities in the region so that our communities can receive the care and attention they deserve.
A mental health service launched earlier this year could be expanded into Orange and Bathurst after seeing "incredible" results during its first six months.
Western NSW was the first of seven Local Health Districts to launch the Moderated Online Social Therapy (MOST) pilot program in May 2022. The Dubbo region of the LHD was chosen as the area where the it would be rolled out.
The program was designed by youth mental health organisation Orygen Digital. Orygen chief Mario Alvarez-Jimenez said the feedback they've received since launching MOST in Dubbo had been "really strong."
"What we're seeing is that young people see the platform as really safe, engaging and empowering. We've got a lot of examples of young people saying really beautiful things about the platform," he said.
"It's like having all kinds of support at your fingertips."
A social media network of sorts, MOST is a free, digital service which provides on-demand, 24/7 mental health support for people aged 12-25. It provides online tools and programs guided by clinicians and peer workers with lived experience of mental ill-health.
"Young people can essentially access a social network that has been scientifically engineered to boost well-being and enable young people to have safe and meaningful connections with others, not just to attract likes and comments like other commercial social media sites," Mr Alvarez-Jimenez said.
"Importantly, there's access to hundreds of proven, evidenced-based strategies that we've developed with our in-house team."
Minister for Mental Health Bronnie Taylor said by integrating face-to-face care with online resources, the MOST program allowed young people to work through information in their own time. This in turn would help those people empower themselves to find strategies which work for them when they need them.
"For those who need more intensive care, the platform also helps young people engage with clinical services face-to-face for immediate and ongoing support," she said.
In Dubbo, the program has seen nearly 40 people enrol in the service so far, with 50 per cent continuing to engage regularly, primarily utilising social resources, therapy resources and online clinicians for support.
Mr Alvarez-Jimenez said what made the MOST program stand out from others was that it worked alongside face-to-face services, rather than in competition with them.
"This is what young people have asked us. It is almost like a mandate that we're fulfilling on their behalf," he added.
"They don't want a clinical or digital platform that replaces what is already available to them. They want a digital platform that integrates with and enhances youth mental health services."
How accessible mental health services were to rural and remote communities was one of the driving forces behind the Western LHD's decision to test the program in Dubbo.
Now there are hopes the service can be expanded across the whole of the district.
"It's definitely being looked into," Mr Alvarez-Jimenez said when asked if there were plans to bring MOST to Orange and Bathurst.
"What we want to do is expand across all mental health services in Western NSW and beyond. Obviously there are conversations that are happening now with the NSW Government in terms of evaluation of the pilot and the next steps in expanding the scope of the pilot.
"It's now up to the government to see how this moves forward."
The program was delivered following a $1.5 million investment from the NSW Government to launch the platform.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.