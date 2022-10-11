Ask anyone with a child kicking off their HSC exams today and they'll tell you the last 13 years have flown.
So why not take a walk down memory lane and check out where it all started.
As Year 12 students across the region sit down to begin their end-of-schooling exams, take the chance to flick through this gallery of those students back in 2010, when the started school as kindy kids.
