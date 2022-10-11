Body found in car in submerged flood waters near Bathurst

A body - believed to be that of a missing man - has been located in a vehicle which was submerged in floodwaters.
The 46-year-old man was last seen on Sewells Creek Road, Essington - about 45km south of Bathurst - about 11am on Sunday, October 10.
When he failed to return home the following day, officers from Chifley Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
About 10.30am on Tuesday, PolAir 3 was conducting an aerial search when a vehicle was located fully submerged in the Campbells River at the intersection of Sewells Creek Road and Lagoon Road, Charlton.
SES crews attended the scene and recovered the vehicle from the water, in which the body of a man was located.
While the body is yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be that of the missing man.
Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the man's death are underway and any witnesses or anyone with information is urged to contact local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Motorists are reminded not to drive into any roadways that are covered by water due to the dangers of becoming trapped - if it's flooded, forget it.
