Central Western Daily

Body found in car in submerged flood waters near Bathurst

By Newsroom
Updated October 11 2022 - 10:11pm, first published 10:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Body found in car in submerged flood waters near Bathurst

A body - believed to be that of a missing man - has been located in a vehicle which was submerged in floodwaters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.