A man has been shot after allegedly producing two knives at a hospital on Tuesday.
Central West Police District officers from Orange are being deployed to investigate the critical incident after police shot the allegedly armed man while attempting to arrest him in Lithgow this morning.
Just before 11am on October 11, officers attached to Chifley Police District attended Lithgow Hospital to arrest a man.
The officers attempted to arrest the man outside the hospital, when he allegedly produced two knives and confronted them, before an officer discharged their firearm.
The 34-year-old man was treated at the scene for a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
He was later airlifted to Westmead Hospital, where he remains in a critical, but stable condition. There were no other reports of injury.
A critical incident team will now investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the discharge of a police firearm.
That investigation will be subject to independent review.
