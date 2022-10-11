Central Western Daily
Breaking

Man shot by NSW Police at hospital after allegedly producing two knives

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated October 11 2022 - 6:04am, first published 5:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Central West Police District officers are being deployed to investigate the critical incident. File picture.

A man has been shot after allegedly producing two knives at a hospital on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.