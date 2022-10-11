Central Western Daily
Breaking

Emergency services are on scene after a two-vehicle crash at Eumungerie

Zaarkacha Marlan
By Zaarkacha Marlan
Updated October 11 2022 - 5:28am, first published 5:13am
NSW Police are on the scene of a two-car crash on the Newell Highway. File picture.

Emergency services are on scene after reports of a two-vehicle crash on the Newell Highway.

Journalist

Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

