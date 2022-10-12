A driver who reported his car stolen after he was involved in a police pursuit has pleaded guilty in Orange Local Court.
Benjamin Like Fitzpatrick, 27, of Webb Street, was charged with making a false representation resulting in a police investigation and driving dangerously in a police pursuit.
Solicitor Taras Maksymczuk said the pursuit was an act of "impulsivity" and "stupidity" and said he did not believe it crossed the custodial threshold.
"He admits that he shouldn't have done it," Mr Maksymczuk said. "There was no planned criminal activity."
However, police prosecutor Sergeant Beau Riley argued the custodial threshold was crossed and the pursuit took place in residential streets and at a time of day when people were about.
"The level of danger is quite high," Sergeant Riley said.
Magistrate Christopher McRobert said police usually pursue vehicles longer than they pursued Fitzpatrick's car.
"I don't say that critically of the police, it's the neighbourhood where the pursuit was occurring [which] prompted the early termination of the pursuit," Mr McRobert said.
According to police, Fitzpatrick had a passenger in his car who was breaching his bail, when he tried to outrun the police on May 27, 2022.
At 11.30am police were patrolling and saw Fitzpatrick's car drive past the Margaret Street intersection.
Police attempted to stop him but he sped up above the 50km/h speed limit.
Police stopped the pursuit and lost sight of the vehicle.
At 11.44am police found the car again in a driveway at McCarthy Place and at about noon, police spoke to Fitzpatrick in Maguire Avenue, about 200 metres from where the car had been found.
At 12.45pm, Fitzpatrick attended Orange Police Station to report his car was stolen.
The level of danger is quite high.- Sergeant Beau Riley
At 4pm police spoke to him at his address and he provided a five-page notebook statement, which he signed stating the car was stolen.
He was cautioned about making a false statement and signed a document saying he was a passenger during the pursuit.
On May 31, 2022, he contacted the police to say that he wanted to identify himself as the driver during the pursuit.
Fitzpatrick told the police that on the day of the pursuit he saw the police but the passenger told him to keep driving, which he did.
He said he was driving about 80 to 90km/h.
Mr McRobert gave Fitzpatrick a 12-month community-based jail sentence by way of an Intensive Correction Order for the pursuit.
He has been ordered to abstain from drugs for the duration of the ICO and his driver's licence was disqualified for 18 months.
Mr McRobert fined Fitzpatrick $2000 for making the false report to the police.
He also convicted Fitzpatrick for driving with methamphetamine in his system during a separate offence from December 4, 2021.
In that matter, Fitzpatrick was stopped by police for a random breath test on Bathurst Road at 10.50pm and although he had no alcohol in his system he did return a positive reading for meth.
He told the police he "had a tablet last night" when questioned.
Mr McRobert fined him $1500 and disqualified his driver's licence for 12 months for the drug-driving offence.
"You are not assisted in that matter by your prior traffic record," he said.
