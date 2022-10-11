Central Western Daily

Member for Orange Phil Donato labels mobile speed camera changes an 'election stunt' but signage decision welcomed

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
October 11 2022
Member for Orange Phil Donato welcomed the NSW Government's decision to re-introduce warning signs for mobile speed cameras but criticised the timing.

Member for Orange Phil Donato has labelled the NSW Government's decision to increase signage for mobile speed cameras as an 'election stunt' but said he welcomed the decision regardless.

