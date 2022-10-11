Member for Orange Phil Donato has labelled the NSW Government's decision to increase signage for mobile speed cameras as an 'election stunt' but said he welcomed the decision regardless.
The government announced on Monday (October 10) that additional warning signs would be introduced for all mobile speed cameras in the state.
The decision follows the removal of signage in January 2021 as part of a push to 'change culture' around speeding.
The changes had an immediate effect in Orange with 744 speeding infringements totaling $127,890 issued in the four months between January to April 2021, a 201 per cent increase from the 247 offences reported in entire year prior.
While he said the correct decision had been made, Mr Donato told the Daily he believed the announcement had come at a strategic time.
"I certainly welcome the decision but it's just an election stunt really," he said.
Mr Donato said a lack of signage and the resulting fines had an even bigger effect on regional community.
"Putting signs out is what actually causes people to slow down, The cameras do nothing to reduce speeding (on their own)," he explained.
"Lack of signage disproportionately affects regional communities, p-platers especially. If they have a speeding offence they lose their license and there is a lack of public transport."
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the changes were potentially life-saving and that the government had taken community feedback on board.
"We have had a number of instances where mobile speed cameras have parked behind trees or poles, making it difficult for drivers to be alert to a mobile speed camera operating in the area," Mr Farraway said.
"I want motorists to slow down, drive to the speed limit and get home to their families safely.
"Displaying warning signage on mobile speed cameras sends a message to motorists to slow down, potentially saving their life.
"In fact, around two thirds of speeding drivers or riders involved in fatal and serious injury crashes over the last five years were travelling less than 10km/h over the sign posted speed limit.
"We have heard loud and clear from the community on this issue, which is why we are making these important changes."
