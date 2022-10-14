Central Western Daily
Our People

'I was going to die': Orange woman Marianne Olk shares 13-year sobriety journey for debut book

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated October 14 2022 - 1:33am, first published 1:30am
Marianne Olk's is launching her debut book, Me, My Drunk and I, at Orange Library on October 20. Picture supplied

Warning: This story discusses topics such as addiction and suicide.

