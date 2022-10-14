Warning: This story discusses topics such as addiction and suicide.
Orange resident Marianne Olk is adamant she would not be alive today if she was still drinking.
Having overcome a crippling alcohol addiction, the registered nurse and mother of three now has her heart set on helping others in the same boat.
Ms Olk's 13 years of sobriety and how she got there are the topics of her debut book, Me, My Drunk and I, which she is launching at Orange Library on October 20.
It's a celebration of her journey and a tool for those who are yet to start theirs.
"At times it was difficult but it was actually therapeutic to get it out on paper," she said of the writing process.
"I was a heavy drinker for about 20 years. I don't know what happened but there was like an 'ah' moment where I just realised that if I didn't give up drinking I was going to die. That was a pretty good inspiration to give up drinking.
"I tried to commit suicide at one point because I couldn't give up drinking because it's such a hard habit to break when you're a really heavy drinker. It just gets a hold of you."
Ms Olk said her two decade addiction began in the most normal of ways and was reflective of how intertwined drinking and Australian culture were.
"One in 10 Australians will develop an alcohol use disorder in their life," she explained.
"Unfortunately Aussie culture its that it's kind of cool to get drunk especially when you're younger. That's where it all started. I finished school at 16 and started a cooking apprenticeship and the done thing was to drink after work everyday and I wasn't even legally old enough.
"I realised at a very early age that I felt the need to drink more than everyone else. As time went on it got worse and worse to the point I was drinking a bottle of vodka and a four litre cask of wine a day.
"I was basically drinking from the moment I got up to when I hopped into bed at night. I just had to do something about it because I knew I couldn't continue. I was functioning for a really long time but all of a sudden everything falls into a heap."
The book contains strategies and personal stories from Ms Olk's recovery, a process that she says is still ongoing.
"I just want to make a difference in people's lives. That's the bottom line really," she said.
"People think that if you stop drinking everything will be ok again but it doesn't work like that. It's a very big commitment and you have to change all the aspects of your life because whatever you were doing before you have to change to improve it.
"I changed everything in my life pretty much. It took a couple of years to actually feel comfortable around alcohol."
The book launch will begin at 5.30pm on Thursday, October 20. You can register here.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; Mensline 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800-RESPECT 1800 737 732.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
