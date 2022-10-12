A fourth car has been burnt out in Orange in a little over a week.
Police were called to Glenroi Oval just before 3.30am on Tuesday, October 11 following a report that a car was on fire.
"Police and firefighters attended, and the blaze was extinguished; however, the vehicle was destroyed," a spokesman for NSW Police said.
"Inquiries revealed the Subaru Forester had been stolen from an Orange home earlier that night."
Pictures taken later that morning show the wreckage sitting less than 100 metres away from where another car was burnt out four days prior. In that case, it was a Toyota RAV4 that was set alight and a man has since been arrested and charged in relation to the incident.
Prior to that on October 5, a car was torched in a grassy paddock opposite Leura Road in Glenroi, a little more than a kilometre away from Glenroi Oval.
The first in this latest string of car fires took place on October 3 where a car which had been stolen from Spring Hill was set alight at the car park near Gosling Creek Reserve in Orange's south.
Officers from Central West Police District are investigating the incidents and inquiries continue.
Elsewhere in the Central West, another car was stolen and set alight on the morning of October 11.
A statement from NSW Police read: "About 2am Tuesday, a report was received regarding a vehicle fire on Grace Street, Lake Cargelligo."
"Police and firefighters attended, and the blaze was extinguished; however, the vehicle was destroyed.
"Inquiries revealed the Holden had been stolen from a Weethalle home the previous day."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.