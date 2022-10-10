A p-plater who clocked 200km/h in a 2007 Ford Falcon station wagon in a police pursuit that began when he did a burnout in front of the cops has faced Orange Local Court.
According to information presented to Orange Local Court, Ricky Archer, 23, of Leura Road, was a P2 licence holder when he did a burnout at the intersection of Cassey Crescent and Burrendong Way at 10.25am on September 6, 2022.
Magistrate Christopher McRobert said he understood Archer's initial response given he was a young man.
"First response is flight, what I find troubling is that he doesn't think 'this is stupid' and pull over," Mr McRobert said.
"Driving up to 200km/h who is he trying to kill?
"Why doesn't he stop and think 'this is going to get bad?'."
Police saw Archer do a lengthy burnout, the back wheels lost traction and there was a plume of smoke coming from the tyres.
You are lucky to be here and not dead.- Magistrate Christopher McRobert
Archer then sped down Burrendong Way and turned left at Dalton Street and police followed as he turned down several other residential streets.
A police pursuit was officially started and the police followed him onto Margaret Street and Wahratta Way, he ignored a giveway sign turning left onto Matthews Avenue then turned right onto Burrendong Way.
According to police he reached speeds of 120km/h in a 50km/h zone in town before turning left onto the Northern Distributor Road towards the Mitchell Highway.
Another vehicle had to break heavily to avoid a collision with him at the roundabout leading to the Mitchell Highway and he sped up as he travelled north on the highway towards Molong.
Archer crossed double unbroken lines onto the wrong side of the road while there was no other traffic and had reached 170km/h when he returned to the correct side.
He continued to accelerate and reached 200km/h before police called off the pursuit doe to the extreme danger to Archer, police and the public.
A mobile speed camera was located between Orange and Molong and the police obtained the registration plate details from an image after Archer drove past the camera above the 100km/h speed limit.
Police from Orange Traffic and Highway Patrol later met Archer at his home and he admitted to being the driver in the pursuit.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Carl Smith argued that the custodial threshold was crossed but conceded Archer had a limited criminal history.
"He's in that age category of high-risk motor vehicle accidents and offending," Sergeant Smith said.
"It may be a matter that could be served other than full-time custody."
While sentencing Archer, Mr McRobert referenced the tragic speed-related Buxton crash that caused the death of five high school students in September and the potential Archer's actions had for also harming others.
"You are lucky to be here and not dead," Mr McRobert said.
"My first instinct was to see how long I would send you to jail for."
However, he said he revised that instinct after learning Archer had "the good sense to get rid of the motor vehicle".
Mr McRobert convicted Archer and placed him on a 12-month community-based custodial sentence by way of an Intensive Correction Order for the police pursuit.
Mr McRobert also fined Archer $2000 and disqualified his driver's licence for 12 months for speeding more than 45km/h over the speed limit and he fined him $500 for loss of traction.
