Central Western Daily
Court

Ricky Archer faces Orange Local Court over Mitchell Highway Pursuit

By Court Reporter
Updated October 10 2022 - 9:31pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police called off a pursuit with a green p-plater in a station wagon but located him at home afterwards. File picture

A p-plater who clocked 200km/h in a 2007 Ford Falcon station wagon in a police pursuit that began when he did a burnout in front of the cops has faced Orange Local Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.