The Blayney community will have the chance to view and comment on the master plan for the Blayney Multipurpose Service (MPS) redevelopment which has now been unveiled.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said the NSW Government's investment in the Blayney MPS redevelopment would bring high quality health and aged care closer to home.
"The redevelopment will transform health and aged care services in Blayney and paves the way for further community consultation on the facility's design to ensure it meets the needs of the community now and into the future."
The Blayney MPS redevelopment is a part of the NSW Government's $297 million Multipurpose Services Program to deliver improved access to health and aged care services for communities in rural and remote NSW.
The unveiling of the master plan follows the recent site announcement that the redevelopment will be built on the existing Osman Street site, ensuring close proximity to other medical and aged care services.
Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said the design phase of the new Blayney MPS provides an exciting opportunity to deliver innovative, patient-centred care within a modern, fit-for-purpose facility.
"We're inviting the community to have their say on the master plan to ensure the new Blayney MPS continues to meet the health needs of the community for decades to come," Mrs Taylor said.
The community is invited to attend upcoming information sessions and meet with the project team on Tuesday, 11 October:
For more information about the project visit the project website - www.mps.health.nsw.gov.au/blayney or contact the project team via phone on 9978 5432 or email hi-blayneympsredevelopment@health.nsw.gov.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.