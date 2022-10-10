Central Western Daily
Comment

Matters of State, with Phil Donato | Lonely Mountain Ultra event to be run on Mount Canobolas this weekend

By Phil Donato
Updated October 10 2022 - 2:20am, first published 12:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Canobolas will play host to a running event with a difference this weekend. Picture by Carla Freedman

Orange is becoming an increasingly active community and there is a growing number of sporting events on the calendar each and every year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.