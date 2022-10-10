Orange is becoming an increasingly active community and there is a growing number of sporting events on the calendar each and every year.
This year a new ultra-running event named Lonely Mountain Ultra will be hosted at the iconic geographical tower of Mount Canobolas, which is a fantastic location for this and many other sporting activities to be held.
It will be great to see more mountain biking on and around the mountain, too.
This running event will take place this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, October 15 and 16.
This unique event will encompass different challenges for distance runners, and will include 11km, 22km, 30km as well as ultra-marathons of 50km, 50 mile (80km) and the 100km.
The courses have been designed to include different terrain, such as fire trails, woodlands and some open country, with a climb of 1400 metres with the reward of arguably the best views in the Central West.
Kids haven't been forgotten, with a 2km and 4km for young runners.
Sports tourism is a growth area of attractions which draw visitors to Orange and surrounding districts.
Well done to all those involved in organising this fantastic event. I wish runners the best of luck and fingers crossed the weather is kind to you.
For those interested in participating, visit www.lonelymountainultra.com.au to register, and registrations close at midnight on Thursday 13th October.
The reprieve from rain is expected to be short-lived with predictions of more widespread rain to arrive during the week.
With potential for severe flooding here in the Orange electorate and the broader Central West, my team have been getting daily briefings through the Minister for Emergency Services office from the Bureau of Meteorology, State Emergency Service and Resilience NSW.
The Macquarie and Lachlan catchments in particular have remained as areas potentially subject to major and prolonged flooding, should the weather predictions remain accurate.
I'm satisfied that sufficient resources have been deployed to areas which have been deemed vulnerable to high flooding.
Our SES crews do an amazing job, and they've kept a vigil on the conditions and are ready to act if conditions worsen.
I hit the road on the weekend to visit the Orange, Molong and Canowindra SES units, to drop off some morning tea to express appreciation for what they do and to see how they were going.
We are lucky to have so many volunteers who are willing to respond around the clock to help keep our communities safe in storms and floods. Thanks to SES and our other emergency services, I hope you all remain safe.
A reminder to everyone, do not enter or drive through floodwater and avoid storm drains and pipes, ditches, ravines, creeks and rivers. Please take precautions if you're in a flood prone area.
To contact SES for help, call 132 500 or for more information visit www.ses.msw.gov.au
To check latest weather, warnings, rainfall and river heights, visit www.bom.gov.au/nsw/
Check for road closures at www.livetraffic.com.au
For rural and livestock assistance, contact LLS on 1300 795 299 or visit www.lls.nsw.gov.au
One of the downsides to this year's sustained wet weather is the damage to our roads.
We cannot control the weather and unfortunately it's meant that many of our roads are becoming damaged as a result.
Some roads are so damaged that people's cars have sustained damage when hitting potholes.
Some roads are so damaged that they now represent a danger for motorists and there's potential for a serious collision.
Many people are swerving abruptly to avoid the potholes and damage to their vehicles, but this is also adding to the danger and potential for catastrophe.
Council road crews have been unable to keep up with repairs of local roads in what dry periods we have and the supply of hotmix material has been inconsistent.
The extent of damage to our local and regional roads is such that most councils' budgets may not be able to cover the costs of material and work needed to undertake the requisite repairs.
I understand everyone's frustration with this issue, and share their frustration.
I appreciate those who have contacted me and my office and can assure you that your letters and emails have been forwarded to the NSW Government.
It's important people be able to contact and raise issues with me and the government concerning this and any other issue requiring attention, and have your communication responded to and the issue appropriately addressed.
It's been almost a month since I wrote to the Minister for Regional Roads and Transport, Sam Farraway, seeking his government provide financial assistance to local councils in regional and rural NSW, for this extraordinary situation.
I also delivered a speech in the NSW Parliament bringing the issue to their attention and calling on them to act.
Unfortunately, I still have not received any formal reply from the Minister however, he replied to me on Facebook last Friday when I took him to task over his unsavoury labelling of citizens as keyboard warriors who appropriately raised the roads issue with him.
The Minister has now publically announced he will direct additional funding to councils for roads repair from a $19.4b fund which is allocated for roads infrastructure.
Whilst this is pleasing to hear, we are yet to hear how much of that fund will be allocated to councils for roads repair, how quickly will the money be disbursed and what road projects will now be delayed because he is using infrastructure funds for these unplanned repairs.
I will be seeking answers from Mr Farraway to these questions.
In the meantime, please be careful out on the roads and drive to the conditions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.