A teenager has been charged following a string of petrol station break-and-enters and a car being burnt out.
At about 5am on Friday, October 7, emergency services were called to Glenroi Oval following reports an SUV was on fire.
Fire and Rescue NSW attended and extinguished the blaze; however, the SUV was destroyed.
Officers attached to Central West Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Following inquiries, police will allege that the SUV was stolen from a home on Lombardy Way, Orange, on Thursday, October 6.
Police will allege the car was then used in aggravated break and enters at service stations on Adelaide Street, Blayney, and Mitchell Highway, Lucknow, in the early hours of October 7.
About 3pm on October 7, officers attended a home in Orange where they arrested a 17-year-old boy.
He was taken to Orange Police Station where he was charged with be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner, aggravated break and enter dwelling etc in company steal (two counts), damage property by fire/explosion, and possess prohibited drug.
The teen was refused bail and appeared at a Children's Court on Saturday, October 8, where he was again refused bail to appear at a Children's Court today (Monday, October 10).
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
