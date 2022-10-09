Central Western Daily
Photos

Photos from the flooding in and around Dubbo's CBD in October

By Ciara Bastow and Amy McIntyre
Updated October 9 2022 - 11:08pm, first published 10:58pm
Forbes is preparing for flooding while parts of the region have been completely engulfed by water after a wild week of rain across the Central West.

