Before the start of September, I set myself a goal to raise $400 for the Black Dog Institute. Little did I know that the community would rally behind my cause in leaps and bounds.
The Mullets for Mental Health campaign helps raise money for crucial mental health research, while also breaking down the stigma so often associated with discussing things like suicide.
A call to reduce the number of young lives being lost to suicide across the western region, with one life being too many, is being lead by Australian Community Media, publisher of the Central Western Daily. As an organisation, we want to remove the stigma attached to mental health and improve facilities in the region so that our communities can receive the care and attention they deserve.
As part of this campaign, we as a newspaper have written more than half-a-dozen stories to highlight the impact suicide has on families, communities and regions as a whole.
While I feel strongly that this is some of our most important work, I thought it not right if I wasn't ready and willing to put my money where my mouth was.
That was the driving factor behind starting up my donation page and deciding to grow a mullet throughout the month of September (and a little bit after that as well).
Like I said, I set myself a goal of $400 to start with and that mark was quickly reached.
I then upped the mark to $1000, thinking this may be a step too far. Once again, I was pleasantly mistaken.
Overall, I (and by that I mean everyone who contributed) raised $1292.
I made a promise at the beginning of this to dye my hair whatever colour the person who donated the most money wanted. As a result, I have now bleached my hair and dyed the back part (the mullet) a nice greeny-blue colour.
So if you see me walking around town with a haircut that wouldn't look amiss in a 1980s comedy, just remember it was for a good cause. In total, more than 8400 people took part in the Mullets for Mental Health campaign this year and raised just over $2,030,000.
Mental health is such an important thing to talk about and something I want to keep promoting through our paper.
That's why we are asking that if you have a story to tell, be it a personal battle with mental health, the heartache of losing a loved one, or an expert opinion on what is happening within our community, get in touch with us by emailing riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.