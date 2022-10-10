Central Western Daily
Court

Man faces Orange Local Court for domestic violence assaults on woman

By Court Reporter
October 10 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man has faced Orange Local Court for assaulting and intimidating his former partner as she tried to exit the relationship. File picture

A man who assaulted and intimidated his former partner when she tried to leave him was given a custodial sentence when he appeared in Orange Local Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.