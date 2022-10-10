A man who assaulted and intimidated his former partner when she tried to leave him was given a custodial sentence when he appeared in Orange Local Court.
The 31-year-old man who has been a resident of both Blayney and Orange is not named to protect the identity of the victim.
Magistrate David Day said the now former couple had been in a 13-year-relationship and the man also had other domestic violence offences on his record that involved the same victim.
"The assault is a push and a spit, disgusting," Mr Day said.
"It must have been a terrifying experience for his victim.
"They were in a long term relationship, there would have been a degree of trust and that trust is now broken."
According to information presented to the court, the victim attended an appointment to seek advice about leaving the interrelationship with the man on May 25, 2022.
However, when she returned home, the man questioned her about where she had been and the woman said she had been visiting her brother.
However, the man then asked a young child the woman had taken with her whether they had seen the uncle and the child said "no".
The man then confronted the woman and accused her of cheating on him and she confessed to attending the appointment with a relationship counsellor.
The man got angry and told her to leave and she said "every time I try to leave, you stop me".
While she was kneeling on the floor in a bedroom packing clothes, the man followed her into the room and pushed her over then left.
He later yelled at her saying she would have to pay off his credit card debt if she left him. He then punched the wall beside her causing damage to the wall panel, scaring her in the process.
While the woman was packing belongings into a car, the man pushed her against the vehicle, spat on her face and grabbed her.
When she moved away from him he took her phone and said, "I paid for it, I'm entitled to break it".
He then smashed it on the ground so it would no longer turn on.
"The game's not over yet," he said before she left and he pointed to his ute, "this is going to be in your mother's bedroom".
The victim went to her mother's house and called domestic violence support services who called the police.
The woman said she was scared the man would hurt her, or her children.
At 8pm, the man attended Orange Police Station to ask how he could retrieve his car from the victim and the police arrested and cautioned him.
He denied assaulting his former partner or touching her in any way but admitted to taking and damaging the phone claiming that he paid for it so he was entitled to break it. However, he also admitted that it was the phone he contacted the woman on.
The man also admitted to hitting the wall and he later pleaded guilty to two counts of assault, intimidation and property damage after the information that was to be presented to the court was amended.
Solicitor Mason Manwaring confirmed it was the same victim as the earlier offending.
"They are serious matters, although do note there are no injuries to the victim," Mr Manwaring said.
"I'm working towards the submission that some of the matters do not cross the [custodial] threshold."
However, Mr Day said the the domestic violence did cross the threshold.
"Given his record of objective seriousness, if I was to send him out that door, there would be little benefit to the community, other than a short parole," Mr Day said in regards to sending the man to full-time jail.
He said the same sentence length given as an Intensive Correction Order would have a greater chance of moving the man on from being a domestic violence offender.
Mr Day gave the man a 12-month community-based Intensive Correction Order with 80 hours of community service for the domestic violence assault.
He was also given an identical, concurrent sentences for intimidation, spitting on the woman, and damaging her iPhone.
Conditions and the length of an apprehended domestic violence order were determined on a separate date in Orange Local Court.
