'Anthozoa' story: Xanthe St Clair's major project nominated for next TEXStyle exhibition

By Emily Gobourg
Updated October 20 2022 - 1:27am, first published 12:30am
Xanthe St Clair's design project 'Anthozoa' has been nominated to feature in Sydney's next TEXStyle HSC exhibition. Picture by Carla Freedman.

Ploughing more than 100 hours into meticulous research, planning and construction, Kinross Wolaroi School's Xanthe St Clair created a HSC masterpiece; with a dress that's now nominated for showcasing in Sydney.

