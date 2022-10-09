Work has officially commenced on the new $12 million Mandagery Creek Bridge in Manildra which designers say will be a 'challenging' project.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway was in Manildra on Friday to turn the first sod on the new thoroughfare.
The existing bridge has been in place for 92 years but with around 2000 motorists using it every day including freight, Mr Farraway said the time had come for an upgrade.
"Henry Parkes Way is an important link between Orange and Parkes and the existing 92-year-old bridge is just not up to scratch anymore," Mr Farraway said.
"About 2000 vehicles use this bridge each and every day which is why the NSW Liberals Nationals Government have committed $12 million to replace this ageing piece of infrastructure and create a stronger link for the region.
"With a higher-mass-limit this bridge will ensure a smoother trip for freight operators in the region, especially with harvest about to start."
Mark Whelan, general manager of contractor Abergeldie Complex Infrastructure, said the project would pose a challenge for builders.
"We enjoy doing lots of bridge but this is a particularly challenging one," he said.
"The existing bridge is in the exact same alignment as the new bridge so we have to do a staged demolition and construction.
"We take down half the bridge at a time and build half of the new bridge while all the time keeping traffic going. Once we get part of the new bridge built then we switch the traffic."
Full bridge closures will occur for up to 10 weekends in 2023, during which vehicles will need to follow a detour via Cudal. Residents will be given two weeks notice.
Vehicles over 3.5 metres wide will not be able to travel across the bridge during the construction. An oversize, over mass vehicle detour will also be in place via Cudal.
Work is expected to be complete by June 2024.
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.