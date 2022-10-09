Community spirit well and truly shone through in Molong this week as the town stared down the threat of another flood event.
Molong Creek is sitting at 0.93 metres as of Sunday morning (October 9), fresh off the back of 32.2 millimetres recorded at Orange Airport for the past 24 hours to 9.00am.
There were real fears the prolonged rainfall in the past week would result in a repeat of the November 2021 floods that inundated Molong's main street.
The water has so far stayed away however but business owners aren't quite ready to remove the sandbags that have turned Bank Street into something of a fort.
"Everyone is keeping the sandbags here overnight. You need to just for peace of mind I think," said Robert Caroll of Molong Stores.
Mr Carroll, who experienced the November flood soon after opening his business, said he was blown away by the efforts of the community.
"It gives you a real sense of community," he said.
"There are bunches of schoolkids on the back of trucks with sandbags coming down the main street. People are going to the pub afterwards to have a beer together to just talk and see how it's going, find out if it (the creek) is going to rise.
"It really is amazing. To see a town come together. Having lived in Sydney for 30 years you do become a bit out of practice!"
His sentiments were shared by Cabonne Shire Mayor Kevin Beatty, who said the town hadn't left anything to chance.
"Being prepared for events like these [is crucial]," he said.
"The SES and community have come together to prepare for the worst. Thankfully there hasn't been an event really, the banks remain good.
"It's been very challenging, you could use a plethora of words there. There's an incredible community spirit here, they fight through it."
Molong resident Peter Thomas was checking out the creek on Sunday morning and while he said he would like to see a levy built, he praised people's preparedness.
He said the worst he'd ever seen was the 2005 flood, during which the water level was up to his chest inside his antique shop.
"I have to say they've done a good job clearing up the creek. The flow is much better now," he told the Daily.
"It (2005 flood) held the town back for years but it's overcome it now. I still think there should be a levy bank built, it could be done quite easily.
"People have been prepared. Even something as simple as putting up plastic before the sandbags (makes a big difference). You can see it all up the main street."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
