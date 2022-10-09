Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Photos

'Amazing' Molong community rallies in face of flood threat as region cops 32 millimetres of rain in 24 hours

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated October 9 2022 - 4:01am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Community spirit well and truly shone through in Molong this week as the town stared down the threat of another flood event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.