The sun may be out, but State Emergency Services personnel are continuing to urge people and motorists to avoid flood waters after a month's worth of rain was dumped across Orange.
Over 75mm has been recorded at the Orange Airport since Thursday morning, with 32.2mm of that total falling to 9am on Sunday morning. The monthly rainfall average for October is 71mm.
A host of roads remain impacted by the rise of creeks and rivers across the Cabonne Shire.
Council is advising the Mitchell Highway is impacted between Molong and Wellington, however it isn't closed.
The main area of concern remains Dubbo, with the rising Macquarie River causing evacuations for low lying communities. The Western Plains caravan park has been evacuated.
Across the Orange region, the following roads remain closed:
Renshaw McGuirr Way, between Yeoval and Wellington (at Bell River). There is also a large tree blocking both lanes of the road about 15kms from Yeoval. Crews are on their way to clean up.
While there is water over road at the following:
"We remind all motorists that following the wet weather some roads may still have water over them at various locations and motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and to be cautious," Cabonne council said in a statement.
While the Bureau of Meteorology is warning of moderate flooding from Sunday into next week at Forbes.
Combined flows from the Boorowa, Mandagery and Belubula systems and releases from Wyangala dam are expected to cause renewed river level rises at Nanami and Forbes, the BOM's Saturday flood bulletin for the Lachlan River says.
Rainfall over the past several days and weeks has caused prolonged flooding along the Lachlan River and its tributaries, major flooding continues through the lower reaches.
On Thursday, the NSW SES issued a "stay informed" advisory for Forbes with more rain forecast.
Saturday's Lachlan River flood bulletin advises moderate flooding is possible at Nanami and Forbes. Moderate flooding is occurring at Jemalong. Minor flooding is occurring at Cottons Weir.
The Lachlan River at Nanami is currently at 7.66 metres and steady, with minor flooding. With forecast rainfall, the Lachlan River at Nanami may reach the moderate flood level (9.70m) during Sunday.
The Lachlan River at Forbes Iron Bridge is currently at 8.17 metres and steady, below minor. With forecast rainfall, the Lachlan River at Forbes Iron Bridge may exceed the minor flood level (8.80 m) overnight Saturday into Sunday. Further rises to the moderate flood level (9.50m) are possible from Monday.
The Lachlan River at Cottons Weir is currently at 4.23 metres and steady, with minor flooding. With forecast rainfall, the Lachlan River at Cottons Weir may exceed the moderate flood level (5.30 m) from Monday.
The Lachlan River at Jemalong Weir Downstream is likely to remain near 7.60 metres through to the end of the week, with moderate flooding.
