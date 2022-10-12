When it comes to netball, Dana Standring lives and breathes it.
As the incoming president of Orange Netball Association (ONA), Standring will have plenty of hard work ahead, but she's accustom to it as director of her own small business, Footrix Podiatry. And with that occupation, the president's role is the shoe that fits.
With a busy life outside of netball, the former Kinross student didn't originally have her eyes on the top job but as a leading local businesswoman she knows the importance of walking the walk when talking the talk.
"To be honest, I hadn't planned on being president of ONA," she said.
"I run a small business that is very busy but as the saying goes ... 'If you want something done, give it to a busy person'."
Growing up in Cobar, Standring has over 30 years of experience in netball, whether that be playing, spectating or being in an official role.
Decades of involvement has spread between her home town, Albury, Dubbo and of course Orange, and it's a sport she's loved since first putting on a netball uniform.
"Wherever I go, I play netball," she said.
"I am also a very passionate advocate for netball especially in regional and rural communities and hopefully becoming president I am able to make a mark within the Orange and surrounding communities."
Officially, Standring won't be sitting in the president's chair until January when the official changeover occurs.
Taking over from Jane Dennis - who's held the role for many years - will be a big task and the incoming president's ambitions will generally come down to maintaining participation levels and love of the sport.
"I think the biggest goal for me is for netball to succeed and be a sport in our community that everyone wants to play," she said.
"Netball is an amazing sport for men and women and I just want people to love it as much as I do. We have an awesome netball community as it is and I want to support this and help it to grow even more."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
