Your very own private sanctuary

Central Western Daily's House of the Week, Friday October 14: 308 Orchard Road, Spring Terrace:
Conveniently located between Orange and Millthorpe, and privately positioned in a peaceful rural setting with uninterrupted views, this remarkable property offers the ultimate country lifestyle with boundless potential. Whether you are in search of your forever home, a much-needed tree change, or the perfect location for a hobby farm, this magnificent property is one to fall in love with from the moment you step inside.
Sitting on a total of 15.47 acres of prestige land, the house itself boasts four generous bedrooms, two with walk-in robes and ensuites while the remaining rooms offer built-in robes. There is also three expansive separate living areas and a stunning kitchen complete with granite benchtops, glass splashbacks, high end appliances and a breakfast bar.
This home offers something for the whole family. There is a dedicated office for those looking to work from home or families looking for some study space, while the rumpus room that leads off the formal living area contains a wet bar, powder room and direct access to spacious entertaining areas and undercover verandahs that provide enviable rural outlooks.
The gorgeous wood-fire place, ducted air conditioning and ambient gas open fire place will keep you comfortable all year around, while the 6.5kw micro-inverter solar system will help keep the energy bills down.
Outside the home, the is a seemingly endless list of benefits. These include established gardens such as two vegetable patches, fruit trees and manicured lawns which surround the home, double garage with attached carport, and two water tanks with pumps and a house tank with UV water filtration system.
Additional infrastructure includes two outdoor horse stables, chook yard, dam with pontoon, paddocks with water troughs, an American style barn with power and two indoor horse stables, and five additional fully fenced paddocks.
Just picture yourself enjoying the afternoon with a sunset BBQ with friends and family, relaxing on the pontoon at the dam. This home is the perfect place to immerse yourself in the country lifestyle.
