Calare MP Andrew Gee has added a federal flavour to the regional road debate, comparing the experience of driving to Mario Kart.
Mr Gee, who is the shadow minister for regional health, regional education and regional development, called for more funding to upgrade 'rain-bombed' roads.
"After months of wild wet weather, road systems across entire regions of Australia are pock-marked with potholes," said Mr Gee.
"Drivers on roads across the country have been left thinking they're part of a new Mario Cart simulation following the recent severe wet weather and it's only set to get worse.
"Smooth and safe stretches of road, clear of pothole chaos, are rarer than hens' teeth. The current condition of our roads is an incredibly dangerous issue that needs to be tackled immediately.
"Not only are potholes hitting our back pockets by puncturing tires and bending wheel rims, they're costing our local councils big time.
"The severe wet weather is creating a roads funding crisis for many local council areas, which are being forced to pour significant money into road maintenance."
The issue has come to the forefront in the Central West following comments from state politicians Phil Donato and Sam Farraway regarding the state of Cargo Road.
Transport for NSW officials are set to meet again with Cabonne Council on Monday (October 10) at the instruction of Mr Farraway, who is the minister for regional roads.
On Friday Mr Farraway said he wanted to see more unity as opposed to what he labeled 'keyboard warriors' complaining about damage and said the funding was there to restore roads.
Mr Gee made his comments on the same day however has called for both federal and state governments to provide assistance.
"The scale of the task facing many councils is gobsmacking," Mr Gee continued.
"They need urgent help, and it should be provided at both a state and federal level.
"The upcoming federal budget is the place to do it - there's no better time for the government to step up with more funding.
"It's not just a question of costs and economics. Damaged roads put lives at stake, which makes this issue urgent. We have a wet summer forecast, so this issue is only going to get more acute.
"State governments across Australia also have a vital role to play in assisting local governments to deal with this issue. Their help is needed too."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
