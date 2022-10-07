Deputy premier Paul Toole has urged those hitting the roads this weekend not to be fools as emergency services officials warn against complacency in the face of a serious flood event across the Central West this weekend.
State Emergency Services personnel are focused on flood zones in Forbes and Molong while hundreds of thousands of people are expected at Mount Panorama this weekend for the Bathurst 1000 as that city braces for serious flooding over the weekend, too.
Couple that with the end of the school holidays and an expected influx of cars on roads across the state and NSW Police have every right to be concerned.
State Emergency Service (SES) Western Zone Chief Inspector Joshua Clark and Chifley Police District Superintendent Bob Noble stopped short of calling it a perfect storm on Friday, but Mr Toole was very direct when addressing any potential complacency in the region ahead of another potential flood.
"Don't be a fool and drive in flood water," Mr Toole said.
"Rest assured, back roads have culverts in them and water will be covering those culverts. Stick to the major roads and highways."
The message is clear, please, if the road is flooded, forget it.- State Emergency Service (SES) Western Zone Chief Inspector Joshua Clark
He urged the community and those on the roads to protect the "precious cargo" in their lives, that being children and other loved ones.
"If you are asked to evacuate, do it then and there. Don't wait until later on," Mr Toole said.
"No body should be complacent. Continue to follow the advice so everyone remains safe."
Superintendent Noble said the current poor condition of roads right across the region meant drivers should drive slower than the signposted speed limit this weekend.
He conceded the current "road conditions can be a threat to road safety".
"We recognise parts of the road system are in disrepair, so drive to the conditions," he added.
He said there will be a large highway patrol contingent across the Central West over the course of race weekend, and those officers "won't be lenient".
"We have an additional flood rescue from Fire and Rescue in Bathurst, helicopter support based in Orange and aviation assets right across New England/North West," he said.
"The message is clear, please, if the road is flooded, forget it. Turn around. It's not worth your life or risking those of your passengers, as well as the life of our volunteers."
Mr Clark said SES volunteers have been door knocking residents in Perthville and Georges Plains, as well as campers by the Macquarie River to warn and prepare them of the potential threat.
"It's not a flood warning for the Macquarie River in Bathurst at the moment, but we are preparing if need be," he added.
