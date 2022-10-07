Central Western Daily
Flood watch: Drivers urged to follow emergency service advice as Central West braces for flooding

Updated October 7 2022 - 3:17am, first published 2:50am
Deputy premier Paul Toole has urged those hitting the roads this weekend not to be fools as emergency services officials warn against complacency in the face of a serious flood event across the Central West this weekend.

